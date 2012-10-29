Oct 29 - Fitch Ratings says that Dubai prime retail and hospitality been
vigorous in 2012 and the agency believes the sector is well placed for 2013.
However, despite some stabilisation, challenges remain for the office and
residential sectors .
As per the agency's expectation, retail rentals and hospitality revenues are
holding up and have shown healthy performance in 2011 and 2012 to date and have
potential for a strong start in 2013. Although offices and residential prices
and demand are stabilising in prime locations in Dubai, widespread recovery in
these sector is still challenged over the medium term.
The performance of prime retail and hospitality was resilient in 2011 and 2012,
with occupancy rate and prices holding and improving. These sectors continue to
benefit from healthy tourism, partly due to the turmoil affecting some Middle
East destinations and the positive impact this has had on Dubai as being a major
Middle-Eastern preferred destination.
For Dubai's office and residential sectors, despite signs of stabilisation,
Fitch believes that a widespread recovery is still challenging and the sectors
will remain pressured, although prices in premium areas of Dubai are now
recovering. Overall, most property investment and development companies in Dubai
(and the emerging markets in general), have had a very bumpy ride since
mid-2008. However, companies operating in prime retail and hospitality have been
able to weather the challenging market conditions better than companies focussed
on the office and residential sectors.
The sector's stable outlook is reliant on the ability of real estate companies
to refinance debt, and the main challenge of maintaining performance in light of
the over-supply of residential and office space. The successful refinancing of
maturing debt by real estate companies in 2011 and 2012 has helped remove the
negative bias in the outlook. Dubai's ability to sustain the positive momentum
and building up confidence in the real-estate is key to maintaining the sector's
stability.
Fitch affirmed Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC's (MAF) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB', with a Stable Outlook on 22
March 2012. MAF is one of the largest property investment companies in the
Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). The consolidated group has a total
retail area more than 937,214sq m and its centres are prime sites in strategic
locations in major cities, with up-to-date leisure and entertainment. MAF is
also involved in the development of wholly-owned hotels in close proximity to
MAFP's shopping mall assets.
Fitch upgraded Jebel Ali Free Zone FZE's (JAFZ) Long-Term IDR to 'B+' from 'B'
in June 2012. The Outlook is Stable. The upgrade reflected the successful
completion of the sukuk offering and bank refinancing, which address the
refinancing of a sukuk due in November 2012. Fitch also revised the Outlook of
Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group LLC (DHCOG) to Stable from Negative
and affirmed its Long-Term IDR and senior unsecured rating at 'B' on 25 January
2012.
