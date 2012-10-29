Oct 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings on four Abu Dhabi-based government-related entities (GREs) are unaffected by the recently publicized directive on public debt policy, endorsed by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The entities are: -- Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC (TAQA) (A/Stable/--) -- International Petroleum Investment Co. (IPIC) (AA/Stable/A-1+) -- Mubadala Development Co. PJSC (AA/Stable/A-1+) -- Tourism Development and Investment Co. P.J.S.C. (TDIC) (AA/Stable/A-1+) In our view, the public debt policy does not change the government's perception of the role for and link to the government of these four entities. The policy does not change our current view of the government's capacity or willingness to support these GREs in the event of their financial distress. Hence, our ratings on these entities are unaffected by the public debt policy. The public debt policy establishes a framework for all companies that have direct government ownership of 50% or higher for public debt issuance (excluding TAQA, IPIC, Mubadala, and TDIC). Under the policy, entities are expected to apply to the Debt Management Office of Abu Dhabi should they wish to obtain an explicit government guarantee on debt issuance. We understand, however, that the companies to which the public debt policy applies will be allowed to access capital market financing without an explicit guarantee from the government. Nevertheless, the new debt policy also dictates that a clear and upfront statement--to the effect that the debt is issued without a government guarantee--is required in the issuance documents. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010