Oct 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its credit rating and outlook on the rating on the Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH (CM-CIC SFH) covered bond program and issuances under this program are unaffected by our revision of the outlook on the program's sponsor bank, Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM), to negative from stable on Oct. 25, 2012. The rating and outlook on the rating on CM-CIC SFH are unaffected because of the application of our covered bonds methodology. In accordance with this methodology, we use the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on the sponsor bank, BFCM, to determine the rating on the covered bond program (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009). We then calculate the maximum potential rating on the covered bond program by raising the ICR on the sponsor bank by an appropriate number of notches. We derive the appropriate number of notches from a combination of the asset-liability maturity mismatch (ALMM) risk classification and the program categorization (see table 4 of the aforementioned 2009 ALMM risk criteria). CM-CIC SFH benefits from six notches of uplift above the 'A+' ICR on BFCM, and would only need four notches of uplift to reach a 'AAA' rating. If the number of available notches of uplift exceeds the number of notches of uplift needed to reach a 'AAA' rating, the unused notches provide a cushion against any downgrade of the sponsor bank. If the number of available notches is equal to the number of notches of uplift needed to reach a 'AAA' rating, we typically revise the outlook on the covered bond program to reflect the outlook on the sponsor bank. This is because a further downgrade of the bank would automatically result in a downgrade of the covered bonds. The CM-CIC SFH covered bond program benefits from two unused notches of uplift, and therefore the rating and stable outlook on the program are unaffected by the revision of the outlook on BFCM. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks, Oct. 25, 2012 -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 2012 -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009