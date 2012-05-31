(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BBB-' rating to Brasil Food's (BRF) proposed benchmark size 10-year bond offering. The bonds will be guaranteed by Sadia S.A. (Sadia) on a senior unsecured basis. The proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance short-term debt maturities. The rating agency has also assigned the following ratings: --$750 million 7.250% senior notes due in January 28, 2020 issued by BFF International Ltd. and guaranteed by BRF and Sadia 'BBB-'; --$250 million 6.875% bonds due in May 24, 2017 issued by Sadia Overseas Ltd. and guaranteed by BRF 'BBB-'. The ratings are supported by BRF's strong business profile as one of the largest food producers and distribution companies in Brazil, and its moderate leverage and double-digit margins on a normalized basis. The ratings also incorporate Fitch's expectations that the company will continue to improve its profitability and margins, benefiting both from strong demand for the company's products at home and synergies from its continuing integration with Sadia. BRF is exposed to commodity and cyclical risks associated with the commodity protein business, which accounts for about 50% of company's revenue. In the first quarter of 2012, BRF's export division (about 40% of sales) reported operating loss of BRL54 million due to lower profitability in Japan and weak pricing in the Middle East markets, both due to high inventory levels and weaker demand. Margins were also pressured by high raw materials costs, particularly for grain. The second quarter of 2012 is also expected to be challenging; a strong turnaround is expected in the second half of 2012. Positively, the recent decline in the Brazilian Real will benefit the company's cost competitiveness in the international markets. Fitch expects that the company will continue to pursue diversification through both organic growth as well as acquisitions. This will mitigate some of the risks associated with the industry, but will also constrain free cash flow generation in the near term and may result in higher leverage. Positively, BRF has a long track record of equity infusions to support the balance sheet while executing its growth strategy. The company is expected to proceed with an asset swap with Marfrig Alimentos S.A. (Marfrig) to satisfy the ruling made by CADE, the Brazilian antitrust authority, regarding the merger of Sadia and Perdigao into BRF. In addition to swapping some assets, Marfrig will also pay BRF BRL100 million in 2012 and BRL250 million in 72 monthly installments. As a result of the swap, BRF will replace less than half of the BRL1.7 billion in revenues associated with the swapped assets (equivalent to about BRL150 million of lost EBITDA by Fitch estimates). It will also lose some revenues due to the mandated suspension of certain brands. In spite of the above, the branded businesses that will remain in BRF's portfolio are expected to continue to perform strongly during 2012 and the company's EBITDA margin is expected to improve as the company realizes further synergies. Synergies are expected to be as large as BRL 1 billion per year in 2012 and 2013, after investment of BRL700 million between 2011 and 2013. Strong Business Profile: BRF is the largest world exporter of poultry and has a dominant market position with a 50% plus market share in most of its product segments domestically. While barriers to entry in the processed food segments are relatively low, BRF benefits from its strong brand recognition, which allows it to charge premium prices. BRF's protein businesses are more exposed to the volatility of raw material costs and international poultry and hog prices, and the competitive pressures from other Brazilian or international producers and exporters. BRF benefits from its geographic diversification domestically, with 61 plants in all but the Amazonas' states (10 to be divested to Marfrig), and from its dedicated distribution network of 41 distribution centers (eight to be divested to Marfrig). The geographic diversification of its businesses mitigates risks related to disease, the imposition of sanitary restrictions by governments, market concentrations, as well as tariffs or quotas applied regionally by some importing blocs or countries. In 2011, the company was affected by the Russian embargo on meat imports from certain Brazilian states, but was able to mitigate the negative effect by shifting production to different states and shifting exports through its export network to different countries. Margin Improvement Expected:: In the first quarter of 2012 BRF's margin deteriorated to 8.5%, due to losses in the company's export operations that are expected to improve in the second half of 2012. These operations are also expected to benefit from the weakening of the Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar. Despite the drop in profitability in the first quarter of 2012, Fitch expects gradual improvement in BRF's margins in 2012 and 2013 that will be helped by the realization of merger synergies and continued strong branded business. BRF's margins improved to 11.2% in 2011 from 10.3% in 2010 despite the higher cost of grains during the year. Unlike its pure-play protein counterparts, grains represent much lower percentage of cost of goods sold (COGS) for the company as a whole, since 50% of its product portfolio is from branded, higher value-added processed food products. This is not the case in BRF's export business where about 80% of revenues are derived from fresh and frozen meat sales and the price of grains has a much larger impact on profitability. Moderate Leverage: At the end of March 2012, BRF's total debt/EBITDA ratio and net debt/EBITDA ratio were 3.1 times (x) and 2.3 x, respectively. The net leverage ratio is not expected to improve significantly as BRF will invest future cash flow and some of its current cash balances in growth capital expenditures, mostly for expansion of its existing facilities. It is likely that the company will engage in further acquisitions of considerable size, as it executes on its growth and diversification strategy. Fitch believes that any spikes in leverage will be quickly brought down to the company's long-term target of 2.0x net debt/EBITDA either with cash generation or through additional equity. Fitch takes a favorable view of the company's long track record of supporting the balance sheet through equity infusions. Expansion Program Constrains Free Cash Flow: In the last twelve months ending March 31, 2012, BRF generated BRL849 million of negative free cash flow (FCF) as a result of BRL1.9 billion of capex, a BRL346 million increase in working capital to support growth in its operation, and BRL632 million of dividends. Going forward, capex levels are expected to remain elevated, which will lead to significantly depressed near-term FCF generation. Fitch notes that any pressure on cash flow generation is a result of BRF's growth strategy rather than market trends. As a result, BRF has a sizable discretionary component to its investments. Liquidity and Debt Profile Manageable: The company's liquidity is supported by BRL2 billion of cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2012. BRF also has recently secured a $500 million liquidity facility. Short-term maturities are BRL3.6 billion, of which about one-third are trade related and will be renewed. Part of the remaining maturities will be repaid with cash and with the proceeds of the proposed bond offering and part will be re-financed with other means. Fitch believes that refinancing would not be a problem for BRF considering the company's open access to the capital market. Key Rating Drivers: BRF's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded further unless the company's financial strategy is adjusted towards more conservative leverage targets. A rating downgrade could be triggered by a further deterioration or a lack of improvement in the company's operational performance, or by a large dilutive debt financed acquisition, a continuation of negative FCF beyond the short term, a failure of the company to replace the business lost in order to comply with CADE's judgment that will impair its long-term market position, and/or a significant deterioration of operations due to trade restrictions or sanitary outbreaks. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)