Overview -- U.K.-based polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and caustic soda producer Kerling PLC posted weak year-to-date results, leading to leverage that we do not view as commensurate with the rating. -- In our view, difficult conditions in the European PVC industry are likely to continue in the near term, making it difficult for Kerling to deleverage. -- We are therefore revising our outlook on Kerling to negative from stable and affirming the 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on the group. -- The negative outlook reflects the fact that we could lower the rating if we do not see any prospects for recovery in Kerling's operating performance and leverage in 2013, or if the group's liquidity weakens. Rating Action On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative from stable on U.K.-based polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and caustic soda producer Kerling PLC. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Kerling. Additionally, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on the group's EUR40 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The recovery rating on the RCF is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. We also affirmed our 'B' issue ratings on the EUR785 million secured loan notes and EUR75 million senior secured loan notes. We revised downward the recovery ratings on both issues to '4' from '3', indicating that we now expect average (30%-50%) recovery prospects for creditors in the event of a payment default. Rationale The outlook revision reflects Kerling's weak operating performance in the first nine months of 2012, and our forecast of continued challenging operating conditions in the European PVC industry in 2013. We estimate that on Sept. 30, 2012, Kerling's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt was slightly up at EUR1.2 billion (net reported financial debt of EUR0.89 billion), compared with EUR1.1 billion the previous year. At the same time, adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 7.3x, a material increase from 6.0x on Dec. 31, 2011. In 2012, we forecast Kerling's adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeding 7.5x, which is significantly more than the 5.5x-6.0x range we consider commensurate with the current rating. Under our updated base-case scenario, we believe Kerling could report EBITDA of only EUR160 million-EUR170 million in 2012, significantly lower than EUR200 million we previously anticipated. We recognize that Kerling's first-half 2012 EBITDA was materially reduced by volatile ethylene prices and a major seven-year turnaround (a major maintenance project that Kerling undertakes every seven years) at the group's ethylene cracking plant. Our forecast of full-year 2012 EBITDA assumes some recovery in Kerling's results, partly evident in the group's third-quarter reported EBITDA of EUR44 million, an improvement on EUR68 million in the first six months of 2012. In addition, although we continue to assess Kerling's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria--given its long-term debt maturities--we believe that the currently undrawn EUR40 million RCF may not be available if Kerling's leverage were to increase further. Consequently, we do not factor it into our liquidity analysis as an available funding source. Notwithstanding our assumption of persisting weak operating conditions in the European PVC industry, we anticipate that Kerling's EBITDA will recover to about EUR210 million in 2013. Such an improvement assumes, notably, the absence of large maintenance expenditure that the group has undertaken this year, and the addition of synergy benefits of at least EUR20 million related to the PVC assets that Kerling acquired from Tessenderlo Group in August 2011. However, under our updated base-case credit scenario, we think that the group will not be able to reduce debt prior to 2014. In addition, we believe that management will have to contain near-term capital expenditure (capex) levels to about EUR70 million-EUR80 million per year. Accordingly, we assume that the group may have to delay capex related to a regulatory requirement to upgrade some PVC capacity from mercury-based to membrane-based chlorine production (possibly costing as much as EUR150 million). The ratings on Kerling reflect our view of the group's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "fair" business risk profile, as our criteria define these terms. We view Kerling's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile as the main ratings constraint. In our view, continuing difficult industry conditions, as well as macroeconomic deterioration in Europe, further exacerbate Kerling's high leverage. Should Kerling's profits and PVC operating margin not improve in the coming quarters, we would likely revise downward our assessment of Kerling's "fair" business risk profile to "weak." Key business risks are very challenging industry conditions due to weak European construction markets, continuing excess capacity, and significant competition, with some competitors suffering from recurring losses or negative free cash flow. We also note that Kerling's profit margin has material exposure to volatile and high ethylene prices. On a positive note, we believe Kerling has a stronger cost position in Europe than its peers, and it is the biggest PVC producer and second-largest caustic soda merchant in Europe. Liquidity We assess Kerling's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria, as liquidity sources should continue to cover liquidity uses by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months. However, we do not include in our calculations the recently renewed EUR40 million RCF, which in our view may not be available if Kerling's leverage increases further. We understand the RCF was available to Kerling as of Sept. 30, 2012. A key liquidity support is Kerling's long-term debt maturity profile, because its EUR785 million and EUR75 million notes account for almost all of its financial debt and are not due until February 2017. Our base-case operating scenario forecasts the following liquidity sources in the next 12 months: -- EUR37 million of surplus cash on Sept. 30, 2012, as we treat EUR40 million of the EUR77 million of reported cash as tied to operations. -- EUR60 million available, as of Sept. 30, 2012, under a EUR200 million trade receivables securitization line maturing January 2015. -- Funds from operations of about EUR70 million-EUR80 million for the next 12 months under our base-case scenario. Our base-case scenario assumes the following liquidity needs over the next 12 months: -- No medium-term debt maturities. -- Capex of about EUR70 million-EUR80 million. -- Moderate working capital outflows, as inflows in the second half of 2012 should almost compensate for first-half 2013 outflows. -- No dividends or acquisitions. Recovery analysis The issue rating on Kerling's EUR785 million senior secured fixed-rate notes and EUR75 million secured loan notes is 'B'. The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on the EUR40 million senior secured RCF is 'BB-', two notches above the corporate credit rating on Kerling. The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility of us lowering the rating if we see no prospects for a material recovery in Kerling's operating performance and leverage metrics in 2013, from the weak levels that we project in our base case for 2012. Rating pressure could also result from a tightening of Kerling's available liquidity. We could revise the outlook to stable if Kerling's EBITDA improved substantially to significantly more than EUR200 million in 2013. Furthermore, in such a scenario, we would also consider Kerling's ability to deleverage, maintain "adequate" liquidity, and generate sustainable adequate free operating cash flow over the medium term. 