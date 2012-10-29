Overview
-- Improving housing markets combined with good demand and pricing for
wood products have resulted in better-than-expected earnings for U.S. timber
real estate investment trust (REIT) Potlatch Corp.
-- We are revising our outlook to stable from negative and affirming all
existing ratings, including our 'BB' corporate credit rating.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that improving
housing and lumber markets will result in Potlatch's leverage declining to 4x
over the next several quarters.
Rating Action
On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Spokane, Wash.-based Potlatch Corp. to stable from negative. At the same time,
we affirmed all existing ratings, including our 'BB' corporate credit rating
on the company.
Rationale
The outlook revision and affirmation reflects our improved view for Potlatch's
EBITDA performance in light of recovering housing markets and better than
previously anticipated wood products segment earnings. As a result, we now
expect Potlatch's leverage to decline to approximately 4x at year end 2012 and
be maintained below 4x in 2013.
The ratings on Potlatch reflect what Standard & Poor's considers to be the
company's "fair" business risk as a midsize forest products company with
cyclical earnings and cash flow-primarily in wood products manufacturing-and
modest geographic diversity. In addition, we have revised our assessment of
Potlatch's financial risk as "significant" from "aggressive" given our view
that leverage over the next several quarters will decline to 4x or below.
Under our baseline scenario, we expect Potlatch's 2012 EBITDA to be relatively
in line with the $119 million of EBITDA generated in 2011. For 2013, we
estimate EBITDA to be comparable with 2012's forecasted level. Key assumptions
to our EBITDA forecast include:
-- U.S. housing starts improve to 750,000 in 2012 and 950,000 in 2013;
-- Annual harvest volumes remain in-line with management's guidance for
about 3.5 million tons, compared with 2011's level of about 4.1 million tons;
-- Favorable demand and pricing conditions for manufactured wood products
continue throughout 2013; and
-- A material decline in its real estate segment's sales following the
disposal of most of its non-strategic timberland over the past three years
(non-strategic timberland sales constituted over $30 million of sales in 2011
and $70 million of sales in 2010).
A key downside risk to our near-term forecast would be weaker-than-expected
pricing or demand for the company's timber and wood products if the expected
recovery in housing markets were to reverse in 2013. A key upside risk is if
better-than-anticipated log pricing conditions were to result in annual
harvest levels returning to 4 million tons or more.
Potlatch's debt (including $123 million of operating leases and
pension-related adjustments) was about $470 million as of June 30, 2012. Based
on our operating assumptions, we forecast debt to EBITDA could approximate 4x
at the end of 2012, a level we view as consistent with the 'BB' rating given
its "fair" business risk. In addition, we expect funds from operations (FFO)
to debt could be in the high-teens range in 2012, compared with nearly 19% and
4x for 2011, respectively. For 2013, we anticipate credit metrics
approximating 2012's forecasted levels.
Potlatch is a U.S. timber REIT that owns and manages approximately 1.43
million acres of timberlands in Arkansas, Idaho, and Minnesota. It is our view
that the carrying value of these timberlands (about $651 per acre) materially
understates the economic value of these holdings. For example, Potlatch's
debt-to-capital is 76% on a book value basis. However, debt-to-capital is
closer to 18% if we adjust these holdings closer to market value using an
estimated market value of approximately $1,720 per acre. We derived this
estimated value using a range of recent timberland transactions as reported by
publicly traded timber REITs and the appraised value of Potlatch's Idaho
timberlands pledged to secure its bank credit facility. The values per acre
ranged from about $2,000 per acre in Idaho to $750 per acre in the Lake States
to $1,550 per acre in the U.S. South. This analysis did not ascribe additional
value to the 220,000 to 250,000 acres of property held for higher or better
uses other than timberlands.
In addition to its timberlands operations, Potlach also conducts a land sales
and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities
through its taxable REIT subsidiary. While the company's end markets are
cyclical, the degree of cyclicality varies, as log prices generally are more
stable than lumber due to its more diversified end markets. The company is
committed to expanding its land holdings where it currently has a geographic
footprint and regional expertise (Idaho and the central South). However, our
rating and outlook do not incorporate significant debt-financed timberland
acquisitions in the next several quarters given the current market environment.
Liquidity
Our assessment of Potlatch's "adequate" liquidity is based on the following:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity (including cash, forecasted funds
from operations, and availability on its revolving credit facility) over the
next year will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in
EBITDA.
-- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% drop in EBITDA.
Potlatch's credit agreement requires a funded indebtedness to capitalization
ratio of 70% or less, collateral coverage of 3x or more, a minimum interest
coverage ratio of 2x, and a minimum liquidity requirement of $60 million.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company's sources of liquidity included cash and
short-term investments of approximately $62 million and an undrawn $150
million revolving credit facility due Dec. 8, 2013. Our ratings assume cash
balances and FFO will be used for near-term debt retirement, including $8
million of maturities in 2013, annual capital expenditures requirements of
about $15 million, and supporting the approximately $50 million annual
dividend. Based on our EBITDA forecast, we expect the company to generate free
cash flow in excess of its dividend in 2012 and 2013. We expect the company to
address the 2013 maturity of its revolving credit facility in a timely manner
and that any future acquisitions or share repurchases would not constrain the
company's liquidity position.
Recovery analysis
The company's senior secured debentures are rated 'BBB-' with a '1' recovery
rating, indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the
event of a payment default. The company's senior unsecured notes are rated
'BB' with a '3' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for meaningful
(50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete
recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Potlatch published
shortly after this report, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that improving housing and
lumber markets will result in Potlatch's leverage declining to 4x over the
next several quarters. In addition, we expect the company to maintain its
adequate liquidity position and address the 2013 revolver maturity in a timely
manner.
We could lower the rating if a housing recovery stalls resulting in financial
measures more indicative of an aggressive financial risk profile, or if the
company's financial policy becomes more aggressive with regard to dividends,
share repurchases, or debt-financed timberland purchases. Specifically, we
would view leverage approaching 5x and FFO to debt in the low teens area on a
sustained basis as consistent with a lower rating.
An upgrade could occur if a continued improvement in log and lumber markets
results in the company sustaining EBITDA approximately 20% above our projected
2013 level such that FFO to debt increases to 25% and debt to EBITDA declines
to the mid-3x area.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Potlatch Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable BB/Negative
Ratings Affirmed
Potlatch Corp.
Senior Secured BBB-
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured BB
Recovery Rating 3