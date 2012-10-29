(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The economic risks under which French banks, including Credit Agricole, operate have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a lengthier recession in the eurozone. -- We have revised our outlook on French banking group Credit Agricole (rated entity Credit Agricole S.A.) to negative from stable, and affirming our 'A/A-1' long and short-term ratings. -- Our negative outlook on CASA factors in the possibility that an increase in France's banking industry risks and any potential lowering of the sovereign ratings, or a deterioration of the economic situation across the eurozone, could occur before the bank has delivered a sufficient and sustainable increase in its capital position to cushion any negative impact on its creditworthiness. Rating Action As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from stable its outlook on Credit Agricole S.A., the central body of the Credit Agricole group (GCA), and most of its core entities, namely Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, CA Consumer Finance, Credit Lyonnais, and Caceis. At the same time we affirmed our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on these entities at 'A/A-1'. The action did not include Italy-based Cassa di Risparmio di Parma e Piacenza SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2). Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that the economic risks under which French banks operate have increased, leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a more protracted recession in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union). France's rising economic risks led us to revise our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk score on the country to '3' from '2' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012). The revision also reflects our view that industry risks for France's banking sector could rise in the near term as competition in the domestic market could intensify and market conditions remain volatile. We base our ratings on CASA on our analysis of GCA. We assess CASA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-', reflecting the group's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in France is 'a-', based on an economic risk score of '3' and an industry risk score of '2' on a scale of 1-10 (1 is the lowest risk and 10 is the highest). We revised our weighted economic risk score on GCA to '3' from '2' previously because the majority of its exposure is to France. Our industry risk assessment for GCA remains at '2', based solely on its home market of France. Consequently, the group's anchor is 'a-'. We regard the group's business position as "strong." As part of the plan it presented at the end of 2011, GCA importantly decided to adapt its business model in corporate and investment banking by adopting the distribute-to-originate approach and withdrawing from the equity derivatives and commodity businesses. The franchise was not affected by these targeted changes. GCA has a large domestic franchise and is diversified through all segments of bank-insurance activities. Our assessment of capital and earnings as "moderate" reflects our expectation that the group's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification will reach a range between 6.5% and 7% over the next 18-24 months, from 5.5% at the end of 2011. Our projection takes into account the negative impact on the ratio from changes to our BICRA scores since Dec. 31, 2011. The improvement we forecast in the group's RAC ratio incorporates the deleveraging actions that it achieved during the first half of 2012. The projection also factors in that, based on the announced terms of the deal, the disposal of Greek subsidiary Emporiki is likely to increase GCA's RAC ratio by about 40 basis points. Also supporting our view of the improvement in capital is our expectation of resilience in underlying profits from 2013, at above EUR5.5 billion. In 2012, we expect subdued consolidated net income, hampered by the EUR1.3 billion negative contribution from Emporiki in the first half of the year, and by a EUR2 billion net capital loss after tax to be generated from the disposal of Emporiki in the second half. The group announced that it targets a Basel III Core Equity tier 1 ratio at above 10% at end-2013. Our risk position assessment for the group is "adequate." GCA has relatively low-risk domestic retail banking activities in France, with residential mortgages representing below 50% of its domestic loan book. The group's risk position also features sizable lending activity in the Italian private sector--which we believe is a measured credit risk, but has the potential for rising provisioning needs--and some exposure to Italian sovereign debt. We assess CASA's funding as "average" and its liquidity as "adequate." Our ratings incorporate our view that the bank has improved its structural funding and liquidity position as part of the plan it deployed at the end of 2011. CASA had already completed its EUR12 billion medium- to long-term market funding program for 2012 and had raised its liquidity reserve to over EUR150 billion by the middle of the year. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a-'. CASA's long-term rating is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting GCA's "high" systemic importance in France, our 'AA+' long-term rating on France, and our view of the French government as "supportive" of its banking sector. Outlook The negative outlook on CASA reflects our view that there is a one-in-three possibility that negative trends for France's banking sector industry risks and any potential lowering of the ratings on France could more than offset the benefits of the bank's stronger capitalization on its SACP. A combination of these factors would lead us to downgrade CASA. Negative trends in our assessment of industry risk in France or increasing economic risks in the regions in which GCA operates could lead us to revise its anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. We note that, under our criteria, if all other factors remained the same, we would not automatically downgrade CASA if we were to lower the ratings on France. We would, however, reassess our opinion of the French banking system to include the underlying reasons for the downgrade and their potential impact on the bank's SACP. We might revise the outlook to stable if, all other factors being equal, the improving trend in GCA's capitalization continued, causing us to revise its projected RAC ratio to sustainably above 7% under our time horizon. This positive trend could potentially counterbalance concerns over France's banking sector industry risks, and the potential lowering of the ratings on France. This could happen if we came to believe there would be no serious deterioration in the French and eurozone economic and operating environments in the foreseeable future. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 SACP a- Anchor a- Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 1 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)