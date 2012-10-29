(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The economic risks under which French banks, including Credit
Agricole, operate have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more
exposed to the potential of a lengthier recession in the eurozone.
-- We have revised our outlook on French banking group Credit Agricole
(rated entity Credit Agricole S.A.) to negative from stable, and affirming our
'A/A-1' long and short-term ratings.
-- Our negative outlook on CASA factors in the possibility that an
increase in France's banking industry risks and any potential lowering of the
sovereign ratings, or a deterioration of the economic situation across the
eurozone, could occur before the bank has delivered a sufficient and
sustainable increase in its capital position to cushion any negative impact on
its creditworthiness.
Rating Action
As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised to negative from stable its outlook on Credit Agricole S.A., the
central body of the Credit Agricole group (GCA), and most of its core
entities, namely Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, CA Consumer
Finance, Credit Lyonnais, and Caceis. At the same time we affirmed our long-
and short-term counterparty credit ratings on these entities at 'A/A-1'. The
action did not include Italy-based Cassa di Risparmio di Parma e Piacenza SpA
(BBB+/Negative/A-2).
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that the economic risks under which
French banks operate have increased, leaving them moderately more exposed to
the potential of a more protracted recession in the eurozone (European
Economic and Monetary Union). France's rising economic risks led us to revise
our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk score on
the country to '3' from '2' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks
Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012). The revision also
reflects our view that industry risks for France's banking sector could rise
in the near term as competition in the domestic market could intensify and
market conditions remain volatile.
We base our ratings on CASA on our analysis of GCA. We assess CASA's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-', reflecting the group's "strong"
business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position,
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these
terms.
Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to
determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit
rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in France is 'a-',
based on an economic risk score of '3' and an industry risk score of '2' on a
scale of 1-10 (1 is the lowest risk and 10 is the highest). We revised our
weighted economic risk score on GCA to '3' from '2' previously because the
majority of its exposure is to France. Our industry risk assessment for GCA
remains at '2', based solely on its home market of France. Consequently, the
group's anchor is 'a-'.
We regard the group's business position as "strong." As part of the plan it
presented at the end of 2011, GCA importantly decided to adapt its business
model in corporate and investment banking by adopting the
distribute-to-originate approach and withdrawing from the equity derivatives
and commodity businesses. The franchise was not affected by these targeted
changes. GCA has a large domestic franchise and is diversified through all
segments of bank-insurance activities.
Our assessment of capital and earnings as "moderate" reflects our expectation
that the group's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification will
reach a range between 6.5% and 7% over the next 18-24 months, from 5.5% at the
end of 2011. Our projection takes into account the negative impact on the
ratio from changes to our BICRA scores since Dec. 31, 2011. The improvement we
forecast in the group's RAC ratio incorporates the deleveraging actions that
it achieved during the first half of 2012. The projection also factors in
that, based on the announced terms of the deal, the disposal of Greek
subsidiary Emporiki is likely to increase GCA's RAC ratio by about 40 basis
points. Also supporting our view of the improvement in capital is our
expectation of resilience in underlying profits from 2013, at above EUR5.5
billion. In 2012, we expect subdued consolidated net income, hampered by the
EUR1.3 billion negative contribution from Emporiki in the first half of the
year, and by a EUR2 billion net capital loss after tax to be generated from the
disposal of Emporiki in the second half. The group announced that it targets a
Basel III Core Equity tier 1 ratio at above 10% at end-2013.
Our risk position assessment for the group is "adequate." GCA has relatively
low-risk domestic retail banking activities in France, with residential
mortgages representing below 50% of its domestic loan book. The group's risk
position also features sizable lending activity in the Italian private
sector--which we believe is a measured credit risk, but has the potential for
rising provisioning needs--and some exposure to Italian sovereign debt.
We assess CASA's funding as "average" and its liquidity as "adequate." Our
ratings incorporate our view that the bank has improved its structural funding
and liquidity position as part of the plan it deployed at the end of 2011.
CASA had already completed its EUR12 billion medium- to long-term market funding
program for 2012 and had raised its liquidity reserve to over EUR150 billion by
the middle of the year.
The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a-'. CASA's long-term rating is one
notch higher than the SACP, reflecting GCA's "high" systemic importance in
France, our 'AA+' long-term rating on France, and our view of the French
government as "supportive" of its banking sector.
Outlook
The negative outlook on CASA reflects our view that there is a one-in-three
possibility that negative trends for France's banking sector industry risks
and any potential lowering of the ratings on France could more than offset the
benefits of the bank's stronger capitalization on its SACP. A combination of
these factors would lead us to downgrade CASA.
Negative trends in our assessment of industry risk in France or increasing
economic risks in the regions in which GCA operates could lead us to revise
its anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. We note that, under our criteria, if all other
factors remained the same, we would not automatically downgrade CASA if we
were to lower the ratings on France. We would, however, reassess our opinion
of the French banking system to include the underlying reasons for the
downgrade and their potential impact on the bank's SACP.
We might revise the outlook to stable if, all other factors being equal, the
improving trend in GCA's capitalization continued, causing us to revise its
projected RAC ratio to sustainably above 7% under our time horizon. This
positive trend could potentially counterbalance concerns over France's banking
sector industry risks, and the potential lowering of the ratings on France.
This could happen if we came to believe there would be no serious
deterioration in the French and eurozone economic and operating environments
in the foreseeable future.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1
SACP a-
Anchor a-
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 1
Additional Factors 0
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)