Oct 29 - OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on 340 classes from 197 U.S. RMBS
transactions issued between 2002 and 2008.
-- The downgrades reflect our assessment of the impact that principal
write-downs had on the affected classes during recent remittance periods.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered its ratings to 'D (sf)' on 340 classes of mortgage pass-through
certificates from 197 U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
transactions issued between 2002 and 2008.
The complete ratings list is available in "U.S. RMBS Classes Affected By The
Oct. 29, 2012, Rating Actions," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com. The list is also available on
Standard & Poor's Web site. On the home page, select ratings, and then chose
rating actions on the left side of the page. From there, find the list on the
press releases tab.
Today's downgrades reflect our assessment of the impact that principal
write-downs had on the affected classes during recent remittance periods.
Prior to today's rating actions, we rated all the lowered classes in this
review 'CCC (sf)' or 'CC (sf)'.
Approximately 65.30% of the defaulted classes were from transactions backed by
Alternative-A (Alt-A) or prime jumbo mortgage loan collateral. The 340
defaulted classes consist of the following:
-- 123 classes from Alt-A transactions (36.18% of all defaults);
-- 99 from prime jumbo transactions (29.12%);
-- 69 from subprime transactions (20.29%);
-- 38 from RMBS negative amortization transactions (11.18%);
-- Three from reperforming transactions;
-- Two from document deficit transaction;
-- Two from RMBS Federal Housing Administration/Veterans Affairs
transaction;
-- Two from resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit
(re-REMIC) transaction;
-- and
-- Two from RMBS small balance commercial transactions.
A combination of subordination, excess spread, and overcollateralization
(where applicable) provide credit enhancement for all of the transactions in
this review.
Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor its ratings on securities that
experience principal write-downs, and it will adjust its ratings as it
considers appropriate in accordance with its criteria.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this
credit rating report are available at
"RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- U.S. RMBS Classes Affected By The Oct. 29, 2012, Rating Actions, Oct.
29, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011