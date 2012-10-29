Oct 29 - OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on 340 classes from 197 U.S. RMBS transactions issued between 2002 and 2008. -- The downgrades reflect our assessment of the impact that principal write-downs had on the affected classes during recent remittance periods. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings to 'D (sf)' on 340 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from 197 U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions issued between 2002 and 2008. The complete ratings list is available in "U.S. RMBS Classes Affected By The Oct. 29, 2012, Rating Actions," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com. The list is also available on Standard & Poor's Web site. On the home page, select ratings, and then chose rating actions on the left side of the page. From there, find the list on the press releases tab. Today's downgrades reflect our assessment of the impact that principal write-downs had on the affected classes during recent remittance periods. Prior to today's rating actions, we rated all the lowered classes in this review 'CCC (sf)' or 'CC (sf)'. Approximately 65.30% of the defaulted classes were from transactions backed by Alternative-A (Alt-A) or prime jumbo mortgage loan collateral. The 340 defaulted classes consist of the following: -- 123 classes from Alt-A transactions (36.18% of all defaults); -- 99 from prime jumbo transactions (29.12%); -- 69 from subprime transactions (20.29%); -- 38 from RMBS negative amortization transactions (11.18%); -- Three from reperforming transactions; -- Two from document deficit transaction; -- Two from RMBS Federal Housing Administration/Veterans Affairs transaction; -- Two from resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit (re-REMIC) transaction; -- and -- Two from RMBS small balance commercial transactions. A combination of subordination, excess spread, and overcollateralization (where applicable) provide credit enhancement for all of the transactions in this review. Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor its ratings on securities that experience principal write-downs, and it will adjust its ratings as it considers appropriate in accordance with its criteria. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. RMBS Classes Affected By The Oct. 29, 2012, Rating Actions, Oct. 29, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011