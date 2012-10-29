Overview
-- ProAssurance Corp.'s (PRA) operating performance has been strong
in the past few years and better than the insurance industry average, which
supports the company's strong capitalization.
-- We expect the strong operating performance will continue in the next
12-24 months.
-- As a result, we're revising the outlook on the rating to positive from
stable and affirming the 'BBB' issuer credit rating on PRA.
Rating Action
On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB'
long-term issuer credit rating on ProAssurance Corp. (PRA). We revised the
outlook on the rating to positive from stable.
Rationale
The positive outlook is based on our view that PRA has demonstrated a
sustainable and strong financial profile while maintaining strong operating
performance, strong capitalization, and adequate reserves. The rating is also
based on a strong competitive position supported by geographic
diversification. Partially offsetting these positive factors are PRA's
business concentration in the medical professional liability niche (though
it's slowly diversifying) and uncertainty from a shifting health care
landscape that could potentially cause fundamental changes to PRA's core
market.
PRA is one of the few monoline medical professional liability (MPL) companies
with broad national coverage, ranked fourth nationally based on direct
premiums written (GWP) in 2011, with a 5.3% market share.
PRA's operating performance has been strong in the past few years. Its
combined ratio is 52.5% in 2011, 69.8% in the first six months of 2012, and
69% average for past five years. PRA's capitalization has been consistently
above the rating level in the past few years.
The health care reform could potentially have both positive and negative
effects on PRA's market base. On the one hand, more individual physicians
could join hospital-owned practices and larger groups and, therefore, reduce
PRA's traditional core client base. On the other hand, the increased
utilization of the health care system by more patients as a result of the
reform could create more demand for MPL insurance.
Outlook
The outlook is positive. We expect PRA will maintain its strong competitive
position, further diversify its business through organic growth and
acquisitions, and maintain strong operating performance, strong
capitalization, and low financial leverage ratios. PRA will likely see a flat
premium growth in 2012 and a low-single-digit growth in 2013, reflecting still
challenging market conditions offset by a modest addition from new product
lines. We also expect PRA will have a combined ratio of no more than 95% as of
year-end 2012 and 2013 (with the benefit of potential reserve releases related
to prior accident years) and a current accident-year combined ratio near 110%
in 2012 and 2013.
We believe it's likely that PRA will perform better than its MPL insurance
peers because of its disciplined underwriting and claims management as well as
its strong competitive position. Although PRA might still take on new debt
opportunistically, we expect its debt-to-capital ratio to be less than 15%.
If the company meets these expectations and we continue to believe this
performance level is sustainable, we could raise the rating by one notch in
12-24 months. The rating could come under pressure if PRA is unable to
maintain a strong competitive position, underwriting discipline, earnings, and
capitalization.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
ProAssurance Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Positive/-- BBB/Stable/--
