Overview
-- The economic risks under which French banks, including Credit Mutuel,
operate have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to
the potential lengthier recession in the eurozone.
-- We have revised our outlook on French banking group Credit Mutuel
(rated entity Caisse Centrale du Credit Mutuel) to negative from stable, and
affirming our 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term ratings.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that France's banking industry
risks could increase in the near term as competition in the domestic market
intensifies and market conditions remain volatile.
Rating Action
As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised to negative from stable its outlook on Caisse Centrale du Credit
Mutuel (CCCM), the central financing bank of the Credit Mutuel group (GCM),
and its core entities. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A+/A-1' long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings on CCCM.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that the economic risks under which
French banks operate have increased, leaving them moderately more exposed to
the potential of a more protracted recession in the eurozone (European
Economic and Monetary Union). France's rising economic risks led us to revise
our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk score on
the country to '3' from '2' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks
Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012). The revision also
reflects our view that industry risks for France's banking sector could rise
in the near term as competition in the domestic market could intensify and
market conditions remain volatile.
We base our ratings on CCCM and the core entities of GCM on the analysis of
the group. We assess CCCM's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a',
reflecting the group's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and
earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate"
liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.
Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to
determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit
rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in France is 'a-',
based on an economic risk score of '3' and an industry risk score of '2' on a
scale of 1-10 (1 is the lowest risk and 10 is the highest). Because of its
overwhelming exposure to France, GCM's weighted economic risk score is rounded
to '3', from '2' before the revision of France's economic risk score. Our
industry risk assessment for GCM remains at '2', based solely on its home
market of France. Consequently, the group's anchor is 'a-'.
Our ratings on CCCM reflect the group's strong domestic franchise in retail
banking and insurance. They also factor in our expectation that our
risk-adjusted capital ratio (RAC) for the group, before diversification, will
increase to above 7.5% by mid-2014, from 7.3% at year-end 2011. Our projection
takes into account the negative impact on the ratio from changes to our BICRA
scores since Dec. 31, 2011. We expect the group's consolidated profits to be
resilient, despite persistently low interest rates and higher cost of domestic
deposits, affected by rates on regulated saving products, which we believe
will likely further weigh on interest margins. Our ratings also incorporate
our view that GCM significantly improved its structural funding and liquidity
position since 2011.
GCM comprises 18 regional cooperative bank federations and Credit Industriel
et Commercial, which the Credit Mutuel Centre Est Europe federation acquired
in 1998. These two entities and ten other federations make up the CM11-CIC
banking group (formerly the CM10-CIC; see "Caisse Federale de Credit Mutuel
d'Anjou Ratings Discontinued On Activity Transfer To Caisse Federale de Credit
Mutuel," published March 6, 2012). Given its position as the largest and
strongest of the federations, we view CM11-CIC as the driving force of GCM's
creditworthiness and a core member of the group. Banque Federative du Credit
Mutuel (BFCM, A+/Negative/A-1) is the funding arm of CM11-CIC.
The long-term counterparty credit rating on CCCM is one notch higher than the
SACP, reflecting GCM's "high" systemic importance in France and our assessment
of the French government as "supportive" toward its banking sector.
Outlook
The negative outlook on CCCM reflects our view that there is a one-in-three
possibility that France's banking industry risks could increase, which could
lead us to lower the bank's anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. In line with our
methodology for rating banks, the downward revision of the anchor would
translate into a lowering of the SACP and of the long-term counterparty credit
rating on the bank by one notch.
We note that, under our criteria, if all other factors remained the same, we
would not automatically downgrade CCCM if we were to lower the ratings on
France. We would, however, reassess our opinion of the French banking system
to include the underlying reasons for the downgrade and their potential impact
on the bank's SACP.
We might revise the outlook to stable if we considered that France's banking
industry risks were easing, provided that we believed there would be no
serious deterioration in the French and eurozone economic and operating
environments in the foreseeable future.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A+/Negative/a-1
SACP a
Anchor a-
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 1
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic
Risks, Oct. 25, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel
Credit Industriel et Commercial
Caisse Centrale du Credit Mutuel
Caisse Federale du Credit Mutuel Nord Europe
Credit Mutuel Arkea
Caisse Federale du Credit Mutuel Antilles-Guyane
Caisse Federale du Credit Mutuel de Maine-Anjou Basse Normandie
Caisse Federale du Credit Mutuel Ocean
Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1
NB. This list does not include all ratings affected.
