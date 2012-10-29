(The following statement was released by the rating agency)A)
Overview
-- We are affirming our 'A-' long-term issuer credit and senior secured
debt ratings on Serco DES Inc.
-- The ratings on Serco reflect our view of its strong business risk
profile, satisfactory financial risk profile, and healthy liquidity.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Serco's financial and
operational performance remains in line with expectations and that provincial
policies will remain stable during the next year.
Rating Action
On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-'
long-term issuer credit and senior secured debt ratings on Ontario-based Serco
DES Inc. (Serco or DriveTest). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Serco reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of a strong business
risk profile, a satisfactory financial risk profile that includes a supportive
covenant package, and adequate liquidity. In our view, modest volume risk and
a lack of rate-setting autonomy somewhat offset these strengths.
We believe that the foundation of Serco's strong business risk profile is its
monopoly position and relatively strong and fairly predictable underlying
demand profile for driver testing services in the Province of Ontario
(AA-/Negative/A-1+). The company's service area is Ontario, Canada's most
populous province. Under the terms of the delegation agreement (DA) between
Serco and the Ontario Ministry of Transport, the company has almost exclusive
rights with respect to driver examination services. Recent Census results
indicate that 15-to-19-year-olds (one of the primary demand bases for
examination services), represented about 7% of total population for Ontario in
2011. We expect that this level should remain relatively stable as a
proportion of the province's total population until 2013 (when the DA
expires). In addition, Ontario projects that net migration to the province (a
second demand base for examination services) will remain strongly positive for
the decade.
We believe that the company's financial risk profile is satisfactory. As of
year-end 2011, the rolling four-quarter debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was
1.05x; for the six months ended June 2012, it was 1.17x. Standard & Poor's
expects the annual DSCR will remain at 1.15x-1.20x during the next two years.
In addition, an amortizing debt profile, which results in no retirement risk,
bolsters the company's financial risk profile. Furthermore, Serco's bond
covenant package provides creditor support and is at least consistent with
similarly rated peers'. The package includes a six-month debt service reserve
fund (DSRF; subject to the adjustment) and a restricted permitted
distributions test of 1.15x annual senior DSCR cash trap.
In our opinion, DriveTest's liquidity is healthy. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the
company had a cash balance of C$9.8 million. Further bolstering its liquidity
are two letters of credit for C$4.5 million and C$2.0 million. At year-end
2011, the lines remained undrawn. The company's liquidity includes its DSRF,
which had a balance of C$14.0 million at year-end, which is more than the sum
of the next two principal and interest payments. An employee severance reserve
account allows Serco to pay its employees all of the projected employee
severance and termination costs for which it would be liable at the end of the
initial term (August 2013), assuming that the company would cease operations
then and terminate all of its employees.
DriveTest's lack of rate-setting autonomy constrains our assessment of the
ratings. Serco's inability to raise fees, and the lack of any automatic annual
fee adjustments based on inflation, mean it relies completely on the
underlying demand volume and cost management to meet revenue targets. However,
we believe that the DA's provisions, which requires the Ontario Ministry of
Transportation (MTO) to fully compensate Serco for any negative unilateral
changes to its business position, partially mitigates this weakness.
Notwithstanding fairly predictable demand for driver examination services in
Ontario, we believe moderate volume risk still exists. Negative changes in
demographic profile of, immigration to, or interprovincial migration patterns
into Ontario would result in a decrease in the number of road tests, which
subsequently would result in a lower revenue stream, thinner DSCRs, and a
weaker financial risk profile.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Serco's financial and operational
performance remains in line with expectations and that provincial policies
will remain stable during the next year. Downside pressure on the rating could
occur if the company's operational performance was to deteriorate
significantly, and its financial metrics were to weaken markedly. We see
limited rating upside without a pronounced improvement in the financial risk
profile.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Serco DES Inc.
Issuer credit rating A-/Stable/--
Senior secured debt A-
