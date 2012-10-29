(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The rating on Mississippi Development Bank's (MDB) series 2005 gas
supply revenue transaction is linked to the rating on Societe Generale
(SocGen), as the interest rate swap and commodity swap counterparty.
-- Bond payment depends on the ability of several different
counterparties to perform under the transaction documents.
-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable and affirming the
'A/A-1' rating on MDB's gas prepay series 2005 bonds.
Rating Action
On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook to
negative from stable and affirmed its 'A' rating on Mississippi Development
Bank's (MDB) $425 million gas supply revenue bonds series 2005 due 2015. The
rating action follows the Oct. 25, 2012 outlook revision and affirmation of
the rating on Societe Generale (SocGen; A/Negative/A-1) to reflect our views
of a moderate increase in economic risks in France's banking industry.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on the Mississippi Development
Bank's (MDB) $425 million gas supply revenue bonds series 2005 due 2015 is
'A/Negative/A-1'.
The counterparties in the transaction are:
-- BP Corp. North America Inc. (BPNA; A/Positive/A-1), which guarantees
the obligations of BP Energy Co. (BPEC; not rated), MDB's gas supplier;
-- Societe Generale (SocGen; A/Negative/A-1), the fixed-price commodity
swap and interest rate swap counterparty; and
-- Transamerica Life Insurance Co. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), the guaranteed
investment contract provider.
The bond proceeds went to the Municipal Gas Authority of Mississippi (MGAM;
not rated) to fund the prepayment of about 88 billion cubic feet of natural
gas scheduled for delivery to MGAM over 10 years. In turn, MGAM sells the gas
to eight municipal utilities (member participants and other Mississippi
municipalities) at the first-of-the-month index price, minus a predetermined
discount.
The following are the largest municipal participants:
-- City of Olive Branch (not rated; 44% of total annual deliveries),
-- City of Holly Springs (not rated; 12%),
-- Chickasawhay Natural Gas District (not rated; 11%), and
-- City of Corinth Public Utilities Commission (not rated; 10.9%).
The floating-index-based revenue that MGAM receives from the municipal
participants will be exchanged through a commodity swap with SocGen, for fixed
amounts sufficient to pay interest and principal on the debt. The discount on
the delivered volumes of gas is locked in for the transaction's duration by
the swaps' economic terms, and is made possible by the low cost of funding
that MDB achieves through its tax-exempt debt issuance. To hedge its exposure
to fluctuations in interest rates on the bonds, MDB has entered into an
interest rate swap agreement with SocGen. During the transaction's term, the
swap provider will pay MDB monthly a variable rate equal to the rate on gas
supply variable-rate revenue bonds, and MDB will pay the swap counterparty a
fixed rate.
The rating on the bonds reflects our view of the following strengths:
-- The high credit rating on BPNA supports BPEC's obligations to deliver
gas and make any compensating payments.
-- The transaction is structured such that bondholders have no exposure
to operating risk, because if BPEC fails to deliver gas for any reason,
including force majeure, the gas supplier must either obtain alternative
supplies or reimburse MGAM for the cost of replacement gas.
-- We believe investors are also protected by BPNA's standby liquidity
facility, which will pay the purchase price for unremarketed tendered bonds
after the initial or subsequent liquidity facilities terminate.
-- We also believe the credit risk of the municipal participants is
mitigated by cash funded reserves that are available to meet shortfalls in
debt service payments or payments due to the commodity swap provider.
-- We calculate that a termination payment from BPEC, along with other
required funds, would be sufficient to redeem outstanding bonds if the prepaid
contract terminates early.
-- The documents provide that the trustee may replace any swap
counterparty that is not rated at least 'AA-'. This provision is intended to
insulate bondholders somewhat from any significant credit deterioration of the
swap counterparty.
Partly offsetting the above strengths, in our view, are the following
weaknesses:
-- Bondholders are exposed to the payment and performance risk of BPNA.
We could change the ratings if we lower the ratings on BPNA, or if we lower
the rating on one of the other counterparties in the transaction and that
rating becomes the primary rating constraint.
-- Bondholders may see a decline in market price if the bonds lose their
tax-exempt status, as this is not a termination event.
Liquidity
In our opinion, the transaction structures the liquidity for the bonds to be
sufficient to meet scheduled payments at the current rating. The debt service
reserve fund consists of a reserve account and a liquidity account. The
liquidity subaccount operates as a combined debt service reserve fund and
working capital reserve fund to compensate for shortfalls in debt service or
swap payments. This reserve was initially funded with $600,000. The reserve
subaccount, which may be used to supplement payments only in case of a
mandatory redemption or bond maturity, was funded with $6.6 million.
The 'A-1' short-term component of the rating represents our view of the
likelihood that the bondholders will be paid for mandatory and optional
tenders. The 'A-1' rating also reflects our view of the liquidity enhancement
in the form of a standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) provided by BPNA. The
SBPA provides 35 days' interest at the maximum rate of 12% based on a 365-day
year. The bonds were initially issued in a weekly-rate mode, but may be
converted to other interest rate modes. During the weekly rate, bondholders
have a seven-day put option. The bonds are also subject to mandatory tender on
the effective dates of new interest rate modes, on expiration, termination, or
substitution of liquidity facilities.
Outlook
The negative outlook on MDB's series 2005 gas supply revenue bonds reflects
that on SocGen as the swap counterparty. We could revise the rating on the
transaction to the extent that we revise the rating on BPNA or if we revise
the rating or outlook on SocGen and they are not replaced, or if we lower the
rating on one of the other counterparties in the transaction and that rating
becomes the transaction's primary rating constraint. We could raise the rating
if the ratings on both SocGen and BPNA are raised.
The negative outlook on SocGen reflects the possibility that we could lower
its long-term and short-term ratings if we come to believe that the industry
risk for France's banking sector has substantially increased and if we also
lower our long-term unsolicited sovereign rating on France to 'AA'. For more
information see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising
Economic Risks" published Oct 25, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.
Ratings List
Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Mississippi Development Bank (Gas Prepay)
Senior Secured A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1
