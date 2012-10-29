Overview -- U.S. radio and TV broadcaster LBI Media Inc. (LBI) parent LBI Media Holdings Inc. missed its Oct. 15, 2012 interest payment on its 11% senior discount notes due 2013 (unrated). -- Although the company has a 30-day grace period or until Nov. 14, 2012 to make the payment, we believe it is unlikely the default will be cured, given the outstanding subpar exchange offer for the discount notes, which is becoming increasingly more coercive. -- On Oct. 26, 2012, LBI announced its eighth extension of its subpar debt exchange offer for the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 and 11% senior discount notes due 2013. Holders of about $13 million of discount notes and $164 million of subordinated notes did not tender. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'D' from 'CC' in accordance with our criteria. Rating Action On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Burbank, Calif.-based LBI Media Inc. (LBI) to 'D' from 'CC'. Rationale The rating actions stem from LBI Media Holdings' disclosure that it did not make the interest payment (about $3.8 million) on its 11% senior discount notes due Oct. 15, 2012, and after LBI announced its eighth extension of its subpar debt exchange offer for the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 and 11% senior discount notes due 2013. If the discount notes interest payment default is not cured by Nov. 14, 2012, holders of at least 25% of the outstanding principal amount of the discount notes can accelerate the debt, resulting in a cross-default on the company's other debt. If obligations outstanding under the discount notes are not accelerated, an uncured default by LBI Media Holdings on more than $10 million on indebtedness will constitute an event of default under LBI's existing debt agreements. On July 17, 2012, LBI announced its intent to de-leverage its balance sheet by reducing the outstanding principal amount of debt issued by LBI and LBI Media Holdings. As of Oct. 12, 2012, subject to conditions, the company had offered to exchange below par new second-priority secured springing subordinated notes due 2020 or holding company notes due 2017 for its 8.5% subordinated notes and 11% discount notes. As of Oct. 25, 2012, noteholders holding about 26.4% of the principal amount of outstanding senior subordinated notes, and 69.6% of the principal amount of the outstanding senior discount notes not held by LBI Media Holdings (about 81.5% including debt held by the company) had tendered their notes. The subordinate note indenture requires holders of at least 50% in principal amount to consent to an amendment of certain covenants and restrictions, and consent from holders of at least 75% in principal amount to amend the relative rights of subordinated noteholders. We consider a missed interest payment as a default when the nonpayment is a function of the borrower being under financial stress even though a payment default has not occurred relative to the legal provisions of the notes, and despite the 30-day grace period to make the payments. Our rating action incorporates our view that the payment will not be made in full during the grace period. We view LBI's business risk profile as "weak" (as per our criteria), given its cash flow concentration in a small number of large U.S. Hispanic markets, intense competition for audiences and advertisers from much larger rivals like Univision Communications Inc., and risks surrounding TV network start-ups. In the second-quarter 2012, revenue grew 2% over the prior-year period, led by growth in the TV segment. EBITDA declined by 25% because of a 21% increase in programming expenses. Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and including the 11% holding company senior discount notes) was extremely high, at 20.6x and EBITDA coverage of interest was fractional, at 0.52x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to remain meaningfully less than 1x over the intermediate term, causing LBI to rely on revolver availability to meet a portion of cash interest payments. Under our base-case scenario, we believe LBI will benefit from expanding market coverage of Estrella. Estrella's key advantage is its strategy of counterprogramming the dominant U.S. Hispanic network, Univision. We expect high-single- to low-double-digit percentage revenue growth in the TV segment, and low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate consolidated revenue growth, as growth in the TV segment is offset by flat to low-single-digit percent declines in the radio segment. We expect operating costs to continue to grow at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate as TV programming costs and increased selling-and-administration costs outweigh cost cuts in the radio segment. As a result, absent any meaningful progress restructuring the balance sheet, we believe EBITDA could be flat to up slightly over our 2012 and 2013 projection period, and annual discretionary cash flow deficits could be in the mid-$20 million area. Liquidity We regard LBI's liquidity as "weak" to meet uses over the next 12 to 18 months because of the maturity of its $41.8 million senior discount notes in October 2013, along with our expectation of continued reliance on its revolving credit facility to meet a portion of interest payments. LBI's liquidity sources include availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility due 2016 and cash balances of about $12.2 million as of June 30, 2012. Borrowings under the revolving credit facility were $17.9 million as of June 30, 2012. Discretionary cash flow was negative $31.4 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and negative $8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2012. Uses of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months include about $5 million of capital expenditures, minimal working capital needs, and $41.8 million of discount notes maturing on Oct. 15, 2013. The revolving credit agreement contains a maintenance covenant of 3.5x maximum first-priority debt to EBITDA with respect to revolver borrowings. Absent an acceleration of the discount notes, we expect that the company will have an adequate margin of compliance with financial covenants to access full availability under the revolver. Ratings List Downgraded To From LBI Media Inc. Corporate Credit Rating D/-- CC/Negative/-- Senior Secured CCC Recovery Rating 3 Subordinated CC Recovery Rating 6