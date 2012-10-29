Overview
-- U.S. radio and TV broadcaster LBI Media Inc. (LBI) parent LBI Media
Holdings Inc. missed its Oct. 15, 2012 interest payment on its 11% senior
discount notes due 2013 (unrated).
-- Although the company has a 30-day grace period or until Nov. 14, 2012
to make the payment, we believe it is unlikely the default will be cured,
given the outstanding subpar exchange offer for the discount notes, which is
becoming increasingly more coercive.
-- On Oct. 26, 2012, LBI announced its eighth extension of its subpar
debt exchange offer for the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 and 11%
senior discount notes due 2013. Holders of about $13 million of discount notes
and $164 million of subordinated notes did not tender.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'D' from
'CC' in accordance with our criteria.
Rating Action
On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Burbank, Calif.-based LBI Media Inc. (LBI) to 'D' from 'CC'.
Rationale
The rating actions stem from LBI Media Holdings' disclosure that it did not
make the interest payment (about $3.8 million) on its 11% senior discount
notes due Oct. 15, 2012, and after LBI announced its eighth extension of its
subpar debt exchange offer for the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 and
11% senior discount notes due 2013. If the discount notes interest payment
default is not cured by Nov. 14, 2012, holders of at least 25% of the
outstanding principal amount of the discount notes can accelerate the debt,
resulting in a cross-default on the company's other debt. If obligations
outstanding under the discount notes are not accelerated, an uncured default
by LBI Media Holdings on more than $10 million on indebtedness will constitute
an event of default under LBI's existing debt agreements.
On July 17, 2012, LBI announced its intent to de-leverage its balance sheet by
reducing the outstanding principal amount of debt issued by LBI and LBI Media
Holdings. As of Oct. 12, 2012, subject to conditions, the company had offered
to exchange below par new second-priority secured springing subordinated notes
due 2020 or holding company notes due 2017 for its 8.5% subordinated notes and
11% discount notes. As of Oct. 25, 2012, noteholders holding about 26.4% of
the principal amount of outstanding senior subordinated notes, and 69.6% of
the principal amount of the outstanding senior discount notes not held by LBI
Media Holdings (about 81.5% including debt held by the company) had tendered
their notes. The subordinate note indenture requires holders of at least 50%
in principal amount to consent to an amendment of certain covenants and
restrictions, and consent from holders of at least 75% in principal amount to
amend the relative rights of subordinated noteholders.
We consider a missed interest payment as a default when the nonpayment is a
function of the borrower being under financial stress even though a payment
default has not occurred relative to the legal provisions of the notes, and
despite the 30-day grace period to make the payments. Our rating action
incorporates our view that the payment will not be made in full during the
grace period.
We view LBI's business risk profile as "weak" (as per our criteria), given its
cash flow concentration in a small number of large U.S. Hispanic markets,
intense competition for audiences and advertisers from much larger rivals like
Univision Communications Inc., and risks surrounding TV network start-ups. In
the second-quarter 2012, revenue grew 2% over the prior-year period, led by
growth in the TV segment. EBITDA declined by 25% because of a 21% increase in
programming expenses. Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and
including the 11% holding company senior discount notes) was extremely high,
at 20.6x and EBITDA coverage of interest was fractional, at 0.52x for the 12
months ended June 30, 2012. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to remain
meaningfully less than 1x over the intermediate term, causing LBI to rely on
revolver availability to meet a portion of cash interest payments.
Under our base-case scenario, we believe LBI will benefit from expanding
market coverage of Estrella. Estrella's key advantage is its strategy of
counterprogramming the dominant U.S. Hispanic network, Univision. We expect
high-single- to low-double-digit percentage revenue growth in the TV segment,
and low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate consolidated revenue growth, as
growth in the TV segment is offset by flat to low-single-digit percent
declines in the radio segment. We expect operating costs to continue to grow
at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate as TV programming costs and
increased selling-and-administration costs outweigh cost cuts in the radio
segment. As a result, absent any meaningful progress restructuring the balance
sheet, we believe EBITDA could be flat to up slightly over our 2012 and 2013
projection period, and annual discretionary cash flow deficits could be in the
mid-$20 million area.
Liquidity
We regard LBI's liquidity as "weak" to meet uses over the next 12 to 18 months
because of the maturity of its $41.8 million senior discount notes in October
2013, along with our expectation of continued reliance on its revolving credit
facility to meet a portion of interest payments. LBI's liquidity sources
include availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility due 2016
and cash balances of about $12.2 million as of June 30, 2012. Borrowings under
the revolving credit facility were $17.9 million as of June 30, 2012.
Discretionary cash flow was negative $31.4 million for the 12 months ended
June 30, 2012, and negative $8 million for the three months ended June 30,
2012. Uses of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months include about $5 million
of capital expenditures, minimal working capital needs, and $41.8 million of
discount notes maturing on Oct. 15, 2013. The revolving credit agreement
contains a maintenance covenant of 3.5x maximum first-priority debt to EBITDA
with respect to revolver borrowings. Absent an acceleration of the discount
notes, we expect that the company will have an adequate margin of compliance
with financial covenants to access full availability under the revolver.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, May
12, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
LBI Media Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating D/-- CC/Negative/--
Ratings Affirmed
LBI Media Inc.
Senior Secured CCC
Recovery Rating 3
Subordinated CC
Recovery Rating 6