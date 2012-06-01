June 1 - The eurozone crisis is prompting corporates in peripheral member states to fundamentally revisit their capital structure, says Fitch ratings, with Telefonica and Fiat Industrial exhibiting widely different responses. Some reactions have major implications for bondholders; others are more subtle, with outcomes depending on how the crisis plays out. This week Telefonica announced it was looking at floating parts of its German and South American subsidiaries. Fiat Industrial plans to merge with its 88% subsidiary CNH and move its main listing to the US to allow it greater access to US capital - and, we assume, a fairer equity valuation. Telefonica's retrenchment strategy is an obvious one for companies with international assets but a strong national presence, and one we have already seen pursued by some peripheral banks. Where businesses are truly global, like Fiat Industrial, the benefit of weakening historical links with a country that is the focus of negative investor sentiment may outweigh other considerations. Neither the Telefonica or Fiat example is a straightforward result of the current crisis. Telefonica's heightened debt load is mainly a product of its global expansion over the last decade combined with downward telecoms pricing pressure in Europe due to regulation, competition and technological challenges. This has been worsened by the effects of austerity in Spain. Importantly, the scale of Telefonica's debt load means it needs continued capital market access to roll over debt. As one of Spain's largest companies it has been able to access the markets throughout the crisis so far. In a stress scenario of no new bond market access, and drawdowns only on existing bank lines, we think its mixture of cash and committed facilities could see it address maturities through the end of 2013. Headroom would be low, however. So further measures to strengthen liquidity and credit metrics by raising cash - especially if this can be done without relinquishing control of subsidiaries, as is planned - is likely to be positive for Telefonica at the corporate level. The potential exists for structural subordination to become a bigger issue in such a model, as cash flows from foreign subsidiaries are likely to be a disproportionately important source of earnings and ability to pay down international debt, should eurozone stress increase. The Fiat Industrial move is an arguably simpler case. Almost three-quarters of profits are derived outside Europe, with the largest single region of profitability (45%) being North America. While not the group's only motivation, corporates listed in peripheral eurozone countries will probably attract an equity discount, no matter their level of diversification, for the foreseeable future - a discount likely to be mirrored in the debt market premia. With limited Italian exposure, Fiat Industrial's proposal is more likely to serve both bondholders and equity investors well, if a relocation limits redenomination risk for a globally diversified business. Fitch expects to comment on the range of broader capital structure options open to peripheral eurozone corporates over the next several weeks. In the meantime, to find out more on our views on individual corporates' performance and liquidity, and the hypothetical effect of a currency redenomination of a eurozone country on corporate ratings, see the related research section. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporates in the Eurozone Periphery Scenario: A Euro Redenomination and Corporate Ratings The Future of the Eurozone - The Impact on Corporates