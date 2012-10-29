Oct 29 - Fitch Ratings takes the following action on Memphis, TN's revenue
bonds:
--Approximately $121 million outstanding utility sanitary sewerage system
revenue bonds, affirmed at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the net revenues of the city's
sanitary sewerage system (the system), including system development charges.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IMPROVED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Financial results have significantly improved as
result of the large and necessary rate increase implemented in fiscal 2011. The
system ended the fiscal year with roughly $30 million in unrestricted resources
(including R&R funds) and over 3.5x coverage of debt service and transfers,
reversing a trend of dismal financial performance for several years prior.
RATES REMAIN AFFORDABLE: Rates have been low historically, and despite a 115%
rate increase needed to both overcome the weak financial performance of the past
and to meet the large expected future capital obligations, the average customer
pays a still reasonable $17 per month for service. Additional increases are not
expected for several years.
SIGNIFICANT, AFFORDABLE CAPITAL NEEDS: Capital investment primarily related to
sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) over the next 10 years are fairly significant,
however, Fitch believes the system's low current debt burden, affordable rate
structure, and strong financial margins provide a solid framework to meet these
long-term capital pressures.
LARGE INDUSTRIAL CUSTOMER PRESENCE: The customer base remains somewhat
concentrated with large industrial users accounting for over 30% of total
revenues. No single customer comprises more than 6% of revenues, and the overall
customer base is stable with little change in individual leading customers.
STABLE REGIONAL ECONOMY: The city's role as the major employment center for a
three-state, four-county metropolitan statistical area remains a stabilizing
credit factor. The economy is broad and diverse with employment spanning the
distribution, warehousing, health care, higher education, government, and
tourism sectors. The unemployment rate has improved but remains elevated.
CREDIT PROFILE
LARGE CUSTOMER BASE WITH INDUSTRIAL CONCENTRATION
The city of Memphis (GO bonds rated 'AA-' by Fitch) owns and operates the the
system, providing sewer collection, treatment, and disposal services to a large
customer base of approximately 260,000 accounts. The service area is large,
covering 442 square miles in total, and includes the city, as well as a portion
of the surrounding suburban communities of Shelby County (GO bonds rated 'AA+').
The total population served is estimated to be 900,000, and it remains stable.
The customer base, while large, is somewhat concentrated with the top 15
industrial customers comprising roughly 30% of total system revenues. The
customer base is stable and the city reports no material changes in its largest
customers.
STABLE REGIONAL EMPLOYMENT BASE
The city's economy is anchored by transportation and health care and plays a
vital role as the major employment center for a three-state, four-county
metropolitan statistical area (MSA) encompassing jurisdictions in Arkansas,
Mississippi, and Tennessee. Along with healthcare and transportation, employment
in distribution and warehousing, higher education, government, tourism, and
agri-business provides broad and diverse employment options.
Distribution and warehousing is supported by a solid intermodal network
including Memphis International Airport ('A+'; Negative Outlook), the world's
largest cargo airport, the Port of Memphis, freight rail, and an array of
interstate highways. The economy remains stable; a combination of rising
employment and lower labor force participation has lowered the unemployment rate
to a still elevated 8.9% in August 2012.
SYSTEM TO UNDERGO LARGE CAPITAL PROGRAM TO ADDRESS SSO
The system is operated under the purview of the Division of Public Works (DPW).
DPW is responsible for the billing and collections of the system's large
industrial users, while residential/commercial customers are billed by the
city's electric utility - Memphis Light, Gas & Water.
The system contains 3,600 miles of sewer mains, 28 miles of interceptors, 99
pump stations, and two treatment plants with a combined capacity to treat over
300 million gallons per day (mgd). Plant capacity is strong with average daily
flows totaling 154 mgd in 2012. The treatment plants discharge effluent under
recently extended National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES)
permits granted by the state.
Strong system infrastructure capacity is somewhat offset by the system's age and
long-term capital rehabilitation needs. In response to a consent decree to
address SSO's, the system anticipates spending roughly $250 million over the
next 10 years to assess and improve existing infrastructure to eliminate sewer
overflows. In addition, management expects to spend an additional $12 million
annually on ordinary system upkeep and repair not related to the consent decree.
Overall, capital needs are fairly significant, and the city expects to issue
roughly $160 million in new debt over the next five years. However, Fitch
believes the system's low and rapidly amortizing current debt profile,
affordable rate structure (0.6% of MHI), and strong financial margins and free
cash flow provide a solid framework to meet these long-term capital pressures.
Debt per customer was $600 as of fiscal 2011, and while it is projected to rise
to about $900 over the near term, Fitch projects debt per customer to remain
below the median for similarly rated systems.
LARGE RATE INCREASE REVERSES TREND OF WEAK FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
The system reversed a trend of weak financial performance with a large rate
increase adopted for fiscal 2011. The increase nearly doubled operating revenues
in fiscal 2011 over the prior year and led to a strengthening of the system's
well below average coverage of debt service (1.1x in fiscal 2009, and 1.4x in
fiscal 2010) and poor liquidity (72 days cash on hand in fiscal 2010). The
system ended fiscal 2011 with roughly $62 million in net available revenues,
producing very healthy 3.9x coverage of fiscal 2011 debt service.
Along with the fixed costs associated with debt, the system transfers millions
annually to the city's general fund (GF) in the form of PILOT and
return-on-equity payments. The transfers have been steady at about $6 million
annually. When including these additional fixed costs, total coverage was closer
to 3.5x in fiscal 2011.
The generation of sizable excess revenues has allowed the system to re-establish
a strong financial position. At fiscal end 2011, the system's $31 million in
available resources, which includes unrestricted cash and investments, and
renewal and replacement funds, provided over 350 days of operations. Preliminary
results for fiscal 2012 show a slight decline in debt service coverage (mainly a
result of an increase in debt service) to a still very strong 3.4x, and a slight
improvement in liquidity. When including the annual transfers, coverage of all
fixed obligations was closer to 3.0x.
City-provided financial projections are fairly conservative. The projections
include provision for additional bonds, no rate increases, and flat revenue
growth. The forecast shows a decline in total coverage over time as the new
proposed debt service ramps up. Total coverage is anticipated to decline to
about 1.7x by fiscal 2017, which is still satisfactory.
RATES REMAIN AFFORDABLE
Rates remain affordable despite a 115% rate hike in fiscal 2011. The average
residential customer pays just $17 per month for service, which is just 0.6% of
median household income (MHI). When including the average monthly fee for water
service, the combined water and sewer bill is $32 (or 1.1% of MHI). Given the
strong financial margins, rates are not projected to rise for at least the next
several years. However, Fitch notes the large projected long-term capital
expenditures and anticipated debt issuance will erode the currently strong
financial margins over time, likely leading to additional rate increases in the
future.