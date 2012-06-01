June 1 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread contracted by 5 basis points (bps) to 226 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 4 bps to 702 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads narrowed by 5 bps each to 157 bps, 197 bps, and 271 bps, respectively. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads expanded by 5 bps each to 506 bps and 743 bps, respectively, and 'CCC' widened by 2 bps to 1,128 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, and telecommunications narrowed by 4 bps each to 314 bps, 349 bps, 323 bps, and 362 bps, respectively. Utilities contracted by 6 bps to 230 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 205 bps and below its five-year moving average of 242 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 666 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 731 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)