June 1 - The sale of BP's 50% interest in TNK-BP would be negative for the
Russian company's credit profile if it resulted in TNK-BP lagging behind other
Russian oil majors or led to an increase in leverage, Fitch Ratings says. For
BP, we would not expect any negative impact from a sale, as we do not factor the
TNK-BP stake into our rating and we would expect BP to receive
a fair market price.
BP said Friday that it has had unsolicited interest in its stake and is now
pursuing a potential sale. Differences between joint shareholders BP
('A'/Stable) and Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) had been growing recently and we said
on Wednesday that the resignation of TNK-BP
('BBB-'/Stable) CEO Mikhail Fridman had further increased the chances of a
separation.
The impact would depend on who acquired the stake and the sale price. TNK-BP has
greatly benefited from BP's technological know-how in arresting and even
reversing production decline from its mature oil fields in Western Siberia and
Orenburg, and in streamlining its refining and downstream operations in Russia
and Ukraine. The loss of BP as a joint venture partner would therefore risk
TNK-BP falling behind rivals. If TNK-BP itself were to significantly boost
leverage to buy out BP, this would likely lead to a negative rating action.
BP has not mentioned a potential sale price, but we note that press reports last
year indicated the Russian shareholders were willing to sell their 50% stake for
more than USD30bn in cash and BP's stock. The stake sale would not reduce BP's
reserves or production under Fitch's approach, and the proceeds could allow BP
to de-leverage without severely reducing its reserve life, meet legal costs, or
to redeploy cash in other upstream projects.
TNK-BP has generated around USD19bn of dividends for BP since 2003, but
governance difficulties have prevented the board from meeting since December
2011 and halted payouts. However, we believe dividends will not be cut off for
an extended period as AAR also needs the cash and BP should recover any dividend
arrears in a sale.
Fitch will continue to monitor the development of the shareholder situation at
TNK-BP.