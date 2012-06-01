June 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned BAE Systems plc (BAE) GBP400m ten-year bond a 'BBB+' senior unsecured rating. The rating is in line with BAE's 'BBB+' Long-term IDR. The proceeds of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes. The notes will constitute direct, unsecured and unconditional obligations of the issuer. The notes will rank equally among themselves and with all other present or future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer. The notes will not have specific covenants other than a negative pledge clause in respect of present or future debt. Fitch notes that the new bonds will be issued without cross or upstream guarantees from any US-based entities, which makes them structurally subordinated to bonds issued by BAE Systems Holdings Inc, the group's US debt issuing entity, which benefits from a parental guarantee from BAE. Fitch currently does not separate the ratings of these bonds, due to the equal strategic importance of all related group entities at present. However, should the amount of debt issued by any entity without cross or upstream guarantees become disproportionate to its revenue, earnings or asset contribution to the group, future rating separation is possible. BAE's ratings reflect the company's leading market positions in the global defence industry, its good access to the large US defence market, its prime contracting capability and its large order book, which at end-2011 was GBP36.2bn and equivalent to 2x LTM revenue. The ratings are restricted by the company's relatively modest core cash generation for the current rating as well as the possibility of further share buybacks, following the GBP500m buyback carried out in H212. Negative rating pressure may arise if the company's FFO/revenue ratio falls below 9% on a sustainable basis, if the FFO lease adjusted leverage ratio exceeded 2.5x, or if further share buybacks or other shareholder friendly actions significantly affected the group's financial flexibility. While recent acquisition activity has not been material relative to the group's history (approximately GBP800m has been spent on acquisitions over the past two years), Fitch expects BAE to continue to expand via bolt-on acquisitions, which are likely to be financed from the company's own cash reserves. Large acquisitions, although considered unlikely in the short term, are expected to be financed in a way that does not put the group's current capital structure under material pressure. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the company is likely to maintain its key credit metrics broadly in line with the 'BBB+' rating category in the medium term. BAE is Europe's largest defence equipment company with geographically diversified operations, including a sizeable presence in the US defence market. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology