Overview -- Spain-based Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja) announced on May 29, 2012, that its board of directors had agreed to merge Ibercaja with Liberbank S.A. (not rated) in addition to Ibercaja's previously announced merger with Banco Grupo Cajatres S.A. (not rated). -- We are updating our CreditWatch negative on our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on Ibercaja to include our view of the further potential negative impact that Ibercaja's expanded integration plans could have on its financial profile. -- The CreditWatch continues to reflect the possibility that we could downgrade Ibercaja if we considered that any potential actions to mitigate the impact of Spain's new provisioning regulation were not sufficient to support a "moderate" capital and earnings assessment under our criteria, prior to any merger with Liberbank and Cajatres. Rating Action On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja) remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on March 5, 2012. Rationale The CreditWatch update follows Ibercaja's announcement on May 29, 2012, that its board of directors had agreed to merge Ibercaja with Liberbank S.A. (Liberbank; not rated) in addition to its previously announced merger with Banco Grupo Cajatres S.A. (Cajatres; not rated). In addition to reflecting the challenges we see for Ibercaja's capital position, the CreditWatch also incorporates our view of the potentially further negative impact we think Ibercaja's expanded and, in our opinion, ambitious integration plans could have on its financial profile in the context of the difficult economic environment in Spain and the government's new, higher provisioning requirements for banks. We think that Ibercaja's financial profile could potentially weaken more than we had previously anticipated given its now simultaneous integration with Liberbank and Cajatres. The three-way merger is still subject to, among others, approval by the Spanish authorities and the general assembly of the savings bank that owns Ibercaja. As part of the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor any potential actions by Ibercaja to mitigate the impact of the new provisioning requirements, prior to any merger. Given the sizes of the entities involved in the three-way merger and our view of their differing profiles, we think the consolidation move could potentially have a pronounced impact on Ibercaja's profile. Liberbank publicly reported EUR50.1 billion in total assets at year-end 2011, compared with Ibercaja's EUR45.1 billion and Cajatres' EUR20.7 billion. We believe that the combined entity would enjoy leading market positions in the north of Spain. Although it would benefit from a strong footprint in its core markets (mainly in the regions of Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, La Rioja, and the province of Burgos), it would still have smaller scale than its large domestic peers. We will review the potential execution risks for Ibercaja of a simultaneous integration with Liberbank and Cajatres, particularly taking into account what we currently view as weaker profiles of these banks based on the publicly available information we have and the negative economic and operating environment we expect in Spain in 2012 and 2013. In our view, the three-way merger could, potentially, result in our assessment of the merged entity's capital and earnings as "weak," versus our current assessment of "moderate" for Ibercaja. We believe that the merged entity would likely require support from the Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria (FROB; created to manage the restructuring process of the Spanish credit institutions) to comply with the new provisioning requirements. This is because of the sizable additional provisions and capital buffer that Cajatres, and to a lesser extent, Liberbank have publicly reported they need in order to comply with the new regulatory provisioning requirements, according to their 2011 annual reports and official communications to the Spanish securities exchange commission (CNMV). In this scenario, we would likely factor in short-term capital support from the government into the ratings on the combined entity. However, even with the potential capital support from the FROB we currently estimate, we think that our assessment of the combined entity's capital and earnings would likely be "weak." Our estimate of the capital support from the FROB takes into account both Cajatres' and Liberbank's needs to comply with the minimum regulatory capital requirement and the reported capital buffer. Additionally, based on the publicly available information we have, we estimate that both Liberbank and Cajatres might have weaker asset quality than Ibercaja. Given that Liberbank and Cajatres would represent a significant portion of the merged entity, the merged entity could have a lower risk position assessment than our current "strong" assessment for Ibercaja. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch after further reviewing available business and financial information on Liberbank, Cajatres and the merged entity should the merger be completed, as well as the three entities' plans to comply with the new provisioning requirements. We will particularly focus on the consequences to Ibercaja's financial profile due to the possible negative impact on our assessments of Ibercaja's capital and earnings, and its risk and business positions. If the merger between the three banks goes through, we currently believe we could potentially lower our long-term rating on Ibercaja by up to three notches. If we consider that potential actions by Ibercaja mitigating the impact of the new provisioning requirements prior to any merger are insufficient to maintain a "moderate" assessment of Ibercaja's capital and earnings under our criteria, we could downgrade Ibercaja by one notch and maintain the ratings on CreditWatch negative. Although, at present, we see it unlikely, we could affirm the ratings on Ibercaja if we consider that there will be little negative effect on its stand-alone credit profile following the merger. Because we currently do not incorporate extraordinary government support into the ratings on Ibercaja, they would likely remain unchanged if we were to lower the sovereign ratings on Spain (Kingdom of Spain; BBB+/Negative/A-2) by one notch, all other things being equal. We could affirm our ratings on Ibercaja and remove them from CreditWatch if, everything else being equal, the merger does not go through and Ibercaja's potential actions to mitigate the impact of Spain's new provisioning regulation support an assessment of its capital and earnings as "moderate" under our criteria. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 SACP bbb- Anchor bbb- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Strong (1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Ratings List Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Ibercaja Banco S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Certificate Of Deposit BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Senior Unsecured BBB-/Watch Neg Subordinated BB+/Watch Neg Preferred Stock B+/Watch Neg