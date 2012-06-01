(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. specialty contract research organization (CRO) Medpace Inc.
underperformed our expectations in the fourth quarter of 2011. While first
quarter 2012 results were better, the company continues to experience contract
cancellation rates that are higher than historical norms.
-- Underlying business trends remain strong, shown by the more than by
20% backlog growth in 2011. We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating
on Medpace; the rating outlook is stable.
-- We believe Medpace can remain in compliance, or obtain a covenant
amendment or equity cure from their financial sponsor, if performance
covenants became very tight.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that business
trends will continue to improve in the second half of the year, and that
covenant cushions will return to levels in excess of 15% by year end as weak
2011 fourth-quarter results roll off the calculation.
Rating Action
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
corporate credit rating on Cincinnati, Ohio-based Medpace Inc. The outlook is
stable.
We also affirmed our 'B+' rating on the company's term loan and revolving
credit facility. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our
expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default.
Rationale
The rating on Medpace Inc. reflects the company's "weak" business risk profile
according to our criteria, highlighted by its position as a small niche player
in contract research services and uncertain demand in the contract-based
business. The company's "aggressive" financial risk profile predominantly
reflects leverage that we expect to remain above 5x following its leveraged
buyout (LBO) by financial sponsor CCMP Capital.
We expect 2012 to be transitional for Medpace. While revenues and EBITDA
underperformed, the backlog is growing and book to bill is now 1.3x.
Fourth-quarter 2011 and first-quarter 2012 revenues were hurt by contract
cancellations and lengthening backlog duration, reflecting the growth of the
oncology business, which burns backlog more slowly than the metabolic or
cardiovascular business. Because we believe the cancellations are
non-recurring, we expect revenue performance to be stronger in the second half
of 2012 relative to the first half, and that full-year revenue growth will be
in the mid- to high-single-digits. We expect EBITDA to grow in the
double-digit area, reflecting the revenue growth and some margin expansion off
of weak 2011 levels. This should result in leverage declines in the second
half of the year and leverage of around 5.5x by year end. Our funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt expectations remain around 12%.
Medpace's aggressive financial risk profile reflects leverage we expect to be
sustained just above 5x and FFO to total debt at about 12%. Especially in
light of covenant step-downs, we expect Medpace to apply some of its free cash
flow to reduce debt so that leverage will remain around 5.5x. It has done some
tuck-in acquisitions, but we do not expect any major debt-financed
acquisitions over the near term.
Medpace's weak business risk profile reflects its position as a small niche
player in an industry that increasingly favors larger players. It also
reflects a specialized service offering that results in higher margins than
its peers, and growing free cash flow. Its participation in the CRO industry
subjects it to risks stemming from contract cancellations, non-renewals of
contracts, and demand volatility, a risk highlighted by higher-than-normal
contract cancellation rates in the fourth quarter of 2011 and the first
quarter of 2012. Medpace will have to keep competing with much larger players
in an industry that is starting to consolidate and where major pharmaceutical
companies want to work with fewer, but larger, CROs with international reach.
Still, Medpace is seeing good demand for its core competencies in metabolic
and cardiovascular trials, and for its growing offering in oncology. The
client base is diverse, with its largest client accounting for roughly 10% of
revenues and its top ten customers account for less than one-half of it
backlog.
Liquidity
We believe Medpace's liquidity is adequate, based on:
-- Sources of cash should exceed mandatory uses over the next 12-24
months by a greater-than-1.2x ratio;
-- Sources of cash include about $25 million of cash, the undrawn $50
million revolver, and funds from operations of around $35 million;
-- Uses of cash include about $6 million in capital expenditures, $3
million in annual amortization, and modest working capital needs;
-- While covenant cushions are tight, and not expected to improve until
the fourth quarter, we believe Medpace could obtain an amendment or equity
cure to restructure its covenants and ensure access to its undrawn $50 million
revolver;
-- Expectations of positive free cash flows over the next two years;
-- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity will continue to
exceed needs; and
-- We believe Medpace can absorb high-impact, low-probability events
without refinancing.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Medpace,
published June 15, 2011, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on Medpace is stable, based on our expectation for
second-half recovery. A key credit consideration is our belief that its bank
group would amend covenants if necessary. We would consider a lower rating if
Medpace cannot manage its upcoming covenant step-downs (either through
improving performance, an amendment, or an equity cure). We would also
consider a lower rating if recent higher cancellation levels persist, which
might lead us to believe there is a diminution in Medpace's business
prospects. We would consider a higher rating if Medpace meaningfully expands
covenant cushions and sustainably reduces leverage to below 4x, which we think
is unlikely in the next year given current market conditions and financial
sponsor ownership.
Ratings List
Medpace Inc.
Ratings Affirmed
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Medpace Inc.
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 4
