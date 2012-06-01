Overview -- U.S. automotive parts retailer Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack announced the termination of the merger agreement with The Gores Group. -- The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications because we believe there is still a chance for us to lower the rating given that preliminary first-quarter results were below our expectations. -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing shortly after the company's June 7, 2012 earnings release and conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings. Rating Action On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'B' corporate credit rating on Philadelphia-based Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack remains on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The ratings on Pep Boys remain on CreditWatch with negative implications despite the termination of a planned leveraged buyout by The Gores Group. We believe there is still a chance for us to lower the rating given that preliminary results for the first quarter ended April 28, 2012 were below our expectations. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing following our receipt of more information from Pep Boys' earnings release and conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings, which is scheduled for June 7, 2012. The rating was originally placed on CreditWatch on Jan. 30, 2012, when The Gores Group announced its intention to acquire Pep Boys. On May 29, 2012, Pep Boys said the agreement has been terminated and that The Gores Group will pay Pep Boys a $50 million settlement fee plus reimbursement of certain merger-related expenses. Pep Boys intends to use existing cash and merger settlement proceeds for term loan reduction this year. CreditWatch Before resolving the CreditWatch negative placement, we will assess recent operating performance to help determine if the company's strategy or financial policies may change in light of the termination of the merger agreement. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- Senior Secured BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1 Subordinated B/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3