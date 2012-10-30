Oct 30 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Banco General S.A.'s (BG)
long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. A complete
list of BG's ratings is provided at the end of this release.
BG's Viability Rating (VR), which underpins its IDR, reflects the bank's solid
franchise, sound and consistent performance, robust capital levels, conservative
policies, good asset quality and reserves, ample deposit base and well
diversified portfolio. Fitch's view of BG's creditworthiness is tempered by the
heightened competition it faces and the lack of a lender of last resort.
A long-standing dollarized economy, Panama lacks a lender of last resort. Banco
Nacional de Panama, the largest state controlled bank, could only provide
temporary liquidity loans. In Fitch's opinion, external support for BG cannot be
relied upon, underpinning the bank's support rating of '5' and support rating
floor of 'NF'.
Healthy and balanced growth within generally stable environments will underpin
BG's ratings as it expands abroad and faces strong competition at home.
Should asset quality decline sharply, performance weaken or capitalization
deteriorate, BG's ratings could face some downward pressure.
Banco General S.A. is Panama's largest locally owned bank. It has one of the
largest branch networks, presence in most market segments, a significant market
share, and a reputation for conservative and consistent policies. BG has been
perceived as a safe heaven in times of local stress.
Steady growth, low cost deposits, and sound asset quality contribute to BG's
stable performance that reflects high efficiency and sound profitability. BG's
performance metrics compare quite well to those of the region's top banks with
similar VRs.
Armed with a strong capital base that is little encumbered by goodwill or fixed
assets, BG enjoys an ample cushion against unexpected losses on top of adequate
loan loss reserves. This sound balance sheet structure underpins BG's ratings.
BG's board and experienced management have set up conservative policies that
significantly mitigate risks and have served well the bank as it grew without
taking excessive risks.
A wide, low-cost, well-diversified deposit base has steadily grown accompanying
the bank's expansion and largely funds the loan portfolio. This gives BG a clear
competitive advantage that the bank is able to leverage to expand its business
and curb risk.
A sound economic background, cautious credit policies, and effective collection
processes help curb past-due loans (PDLs) and maintain robust asset quality.
Loan loss reserves cover PDLs comfortably. Asset quality should deteriorate
moderately as BG expands into retail.
BG's loan portfolio is well diversified, does not show undesired concentrations
and remains a steady source of revenues. Similarly, the investment portfolio has
a relatively low risk profile and provides an ample liquidity cushion.
As part of BG's strategic plan, the bank is more active in Central America and
besides building its franchise from scrap in Costa Rica, is constantly looking
for opportunities to buy portfolios and/or acquire a bank that fits its
long-term strategy.
Panama's relatively high bank penetration and large number of players create a
highly competitive environment. In Fitch's view, BG must maintain its credit
discipline and balanced risk/reward criteria to avoid asset or performance
deterioration.
Fitch affirms BG's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, Aug. 15, 2012
Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis, Jul. 09, 2012
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Local Currency Sovereign Rating, Dec.
20, 2011
