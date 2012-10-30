Oct 30 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Realkredit Danmark A/S's (Realkredit, 'A'/Stable/'F1') DKK 285bn mortgage covered bonds issued out of Capital Centre T to 'AA+'; Outlook Stable from 'AAA'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The downgrade follows Fitch placing on RWN all programmes for which the analysis no longer supported the current rating, following the implementation of the agency's updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (see " Fitch Puts 1 Danish Covered Bond on RWN; Assigns Danish & Norwegian Programmes Outlooks & D-Caps" dated 11 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch established a period to allow issuers to respond to the updated assessment and propose changes to the programme, if appropriate. Realkredit has not proposed any changes to the programme that would address the drivers of the downgrade. Under the updated criteria, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 applies to this programme. This limits the maximum achievable rating on the programme to 'AA+' when the D-Cap is combined with the issuer's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and the maximum recovery uplift of two notches is applied. The 'AA+' rating would be vulnerable to further downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded to 'A-' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by at least one category to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis decreases below its current level of 11.5%, which is also Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven OC level. The Stable Outlook on Realkredit's IDR and on the Danish sovereign drives the Stable Outlook on the mortgage covered bonds. The breakeven 'AA+' OC remains 11.5%, which was the previous level associated with the 'AAA' rating. Although the breakeven OC is now associated with a lower rating, it has not decreased primarily due to Fitch's applying updated refinancing spreads in its cash-flows analysis, which have led to more conservative recovery rate calculations. The agency takes into account the lowest OC since assigning the rating in June 2012 reflecting the issuer's 'F1' Short-term IDR. The level of OC Fitch relies upon supports a 'AA-' rating on a probability of default basis and supports a 'AA+' rating considering recoveries given default. The D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk, which is the weakest of the D-Cap component assessments. The cover pool of capital centre T consists of only adjustable rate mortgage loans, which are funded by the issuance of short-term mortgage covered bonds. These mostly need to be rolled over on an annual basis and are consequently fully exposed to refinancing risk, even while the issuer is solvent. Due to the importance of the mortgage bond instrument for the domestic financial system and established strong legal framework, Fitch deems an intervention by the authorities and sovereign support very likely, which allows for a two-notch uplift above the issuer's IDR. The risk assessments for the other components are very low for asset segregation, low for systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives and moderate for cover pool-specific alternative management. These reflect the strong provisions in the Danish legislation for the asset segregation and the possibilities for alternative management post issuer insolvency, as well as the role of the alternative manager post insolvency. In addition, the assessment of privileged derivatives reflects the absence of privileged derivatives in the programmes, which would facilitate the role of the alternative manager. Finally, the cover pool specific alternative management assessment is driven by Fitch's view on the adequacy of the IT systems in place for the issuer. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding mortgage bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 September 2012, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 25 July 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 7 June 2012 and 'Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds' dated 10 August 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds