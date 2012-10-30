Oct 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of Veneto's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those on Italy's sovereign rating. The rating action affects financial debt outstanding of about EUR1.4bn, including EUR850m of bonds, and future direct borrowing. The ratings reflect Fitch's continued expectations of an underlying operating balance of about EUR250m, or 2.5% of the budget, amid a stock of financial debt hovering around EUR1.5bn as the balanced budget rule to be effective in 2014 will likely lead to a freezing on net borrowing. Veneto's ratings remain constrained by Italy's as under Fitch's criteria a subnational cannot be rated above the national government lacking substantive financial autonomy. Therefore, should Italy's Outlook be revised to Stable, Veneto's Outlooks would change accordingly if the region continues to perform alongside projections. Conversely a drop of operating margin in negative territory or growth of the unreserved fund balance deficit could trigger a negative rating action. The 2.5% operating margin is rather low by international standards yet it fully covers debt servicing requirements. Although the 2011 budget outperformed expectations as the operating balance stood above EUR400m rather than Fitch's projected EUR250m, part of the overshooting was due to a spending deferral. The Fitch adjusted operating balance in fact declines towards the EUR200m level at which the agency expects the operating balance to be in 2012-2013 following cuts in regional revenues instrumental to the national efforts to achieve a cyclically adjusted balanced budget by 2013. Economic contraction of about 2% in 2012 and likely stagnation in 2013 will keep Veneto's tax revenues rigid and hovering below EUR10bn, in line with the adjusted figures for 2010-2011 of about EUR9.6bn. The operating surplus hinges upon the strict control of spending which in 2011 led to a reduction of EUR300m of regional costs, or 3% of total, declining to EUR100m on a Fitch adjusted basis. Nonetheless cost restraints may become more challenging in light of the reiterated rationalization of the past few years, particularly in the health care sector which meant a corresponding rise above 10% of private sector participation for the purchase of pharmaceuticals, up from 7.5% in 2010. By halving capital spending to about EUR0.5bn in 2011 Veneto achieved a budgetary surplus ahead of the scheduled 2014 target, yet maintaining it will require substantial determination in light of the ongoing unreserved fund balance deficit of EUR2.5bn. Fitch believes that overcoming such a deficit may prove to be a long process and, given Veneto's budget rigidity, may eventually involve a mix of spending cuts and tax enhancing measures, as well as borrowing. Veneto's liquidity remains satisfactory, despite the deficit due to spending not yet committed against revenue already accrued and commitments for investment not yet transformed into legal/effective obligations. By considering the cash held at the national treasury, Fitch expects Veneto's liquidity will hover around EUR1bn, seven to eight times higher than annual debt servicing requirements of about EUR135m. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, and "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 17 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States