Oct 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of Veneto's Long-term foreign
and local currency ratings at 'A-' and Short-term foreign currency rating at
'F2'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those on
Italy's sovereign rating. The rating action affects financial debt outstanding
of about EUR1.4bn, including EUR850m of bonds, and future direct borrowing.
The ratings reflect Fitch's continued expectations of an underlying operating
balance of about EUR250m, or 2.5% of the budget, amid a stock of financial debt
hovering around EUR1.5bn as the balanced budget rule to be effective in 2014
will likely lead to a freezing on net borrowing. Veneto's ratings remain
constrained by Italy's as under Fitch's criteria a subnational cannot be rated
above the national government lacking substantive financial autonomy. Therefore,
should Italy's Outlook be revised to Stable, Veneto's Outlooks would change
accordingly if the region continues to perform alongside projections. Conversely
a drop of operating margin in negative territory or growth of the unreserved
fund balance deficit could trigger a negative rating action.
The 2.5% operating margin is rather low by international standards yet it fully
covers debt servicing requirements. Although the 2011 budget outperformed
expectations as the operating balance stood above EUR400m rather than Fitch's
projected EUR250m, part of the overshooting was due to a spending deferral. The
Fitch adjusted operating balance in fact declines towards the EUR200m level at
which the agency expects the operating balance to be in 2012-2013 following cuts
in regional revenues instrumental to the national efforts to achieve a
cyclically adjusted balanced budget by 2013.
Economic contraction of about 2% in 2012 and likely stagnation in 2013 will keep
Veneto's tax revenues rigid and hovering below EUR10bn, in line with the
adjusted figures for 2010-2011 of about EUR9.6bn. The operating surplus hinges
upon the strict control of spending which in 2011 led to a reduction of EUR300m
of regional costs, or 3% of total, declining to EUR100m on a Fitch adjusted
basis. Nonetheless cost restraints may become more challenging in light of the
reiterated rationalization of the past few years, particularly in the health
care sector which meant a corresponding rise above 10% of private sector
participation for the purchase of pharmaceuticals, up from 7.5% in 2010.
By halving capital spending to about EUR0.5bn in 2011 Veneto achieved a
budgetary surplus ahead of the scheduled 2014 target, yet maintaining it will
require substantial determination in light of the ongoing unreserved fund
balance deficit of EUR2.5bn. Fitch believes that overcoming such a deficit may
prove to be a long process and, given Veneto's budget rigidity, may eventually
involve a mix of spending cuts and tax enhancing measures, as well as borrowing.
Veneto's liquidity remains satisfactory, despite the deficit due to spending not
yet committed against revenue already accrued and commitments for investment not
yet transformed into legal/effective obligations. By considering the cash held
at the national treasury, Fitch expects Veneto's liquidity will hover around
EUR1bn, seven to eight times higher than annual debt servicing requirements of
about EUR135m.
