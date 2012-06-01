June 1 - OVERVIEW
-- On May 25, 2012, we took rating actions on several Spanish banks
following our review on the Spanish banking sector.
-- Four of those Spanish banks have mortgage covered bonds (cedulas
hipotecarias) that we rate, and which have been affected by our May 25 rating
actions.
-- Our criteria allow these mortgage covered bond programs to achieve a
maximum rating uplift above our long-term rating on the issuer.
-- Today, we have taken rating actions on our long-term ratings on these
four banks' mortgage covered bond programs and all related issuances, to
reflect the May 25 rating actions on the banks.
-- The CreditWatch placements and outlooks assigned to these four
programs reflect the CreditWatch placement or outlook assigned to the
respective issuers.
June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took credit rating
actions on four Spanish mortgage covered bond programs (cedulas hipotecarias;
CHs) and all related issuances (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our recent rating actions on Spanish banks (see
"Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Spain
Banking Sector Review," published on May 25, 2012).
We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds, to evaluate
the maximum potential rating uplift for each covered bond program, based on
the combined assessment of its asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) exposure and
categorization (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing
Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).
We segment covered bond programs into three distinct categories, which
consider primarily a program's jurisdiction and its ability to access external
financing or monetize the cover pool. These categories, along with the ALMM
percentage, determine a program's maximum potential rating uplift over our
rating on the issuer.
All of the ratings on these covered bonds are below the maximum rating
achievable under our EMU criteria (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU
Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011),
which establish a maximum rating uplift over the sovereign rating
(BBB+/Negative/A-2) of six notches; therefore, the covered bond ratings are
not constrained by these criteria.
Specifically, we have taken rating actions on the following mortgage covered
bonds.
BANCA CIVICA'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS
On May 25, we lowered our long-term counterparty rating on Banca Civica S.A.
to 'BB' from 'BB+'.
Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds benefit from the maximum seven-notch
uplift above the issuer credit rating (ICR), under our rating approach in line
with our December 2009 ALMM criteria.
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we
have categorized Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds as category "1" and
determined a "low" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, this combination
enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift
of seven notches above Banca Civica's long-term ICR.
As the 'AA-' ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds are at the
maximum achievable ratings uplift, our May 25 downgrade of the sponsor bank by
one notch has directly affected our ratings on the mortgage covered bonds.
Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered
bonds to 'A+' from 'AA-'. We have also kept these ratings on CreditWatch
positive, to reflect the CreditWatch positive placement on the issuer. Any
positive rating action on the issuer would have a positive effect on the
mortgage covered bond ratings, all other things being equal. Any positive
effect on the covered bond ratings would be constrained by our EMU criteria,
which establish the maximum rating as six notches above the rating on the
sovereign.
BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS
On May 25, we lowered our long-term counterparty rating on Banco Popular
Espanol S.A. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. Under our rating approach, Banco
Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds benefit from a six-notch uplift above
the ICR.
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we
have categorized Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds in category
"1" and determined a "moderate" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, these
combinations enable us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential
ratings uplift of six notches above Banco Popular Espanol's long-term rating.
As the 'AA-' ratings on Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds are at
the maximum achievable ratings uplift, the downgrade of the sponsor bank's
rating by one notch has directly affected the ratings on the mortgage covered
bonds.
Therefore, we have today lowered to 'A+' from 'AA-' our ratings on Banco
Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds. At the same time, we have removed
the ratings from CreditWatch negative and assigned a negative outlook to
reflect the outlook for the issuer.
BANKIA'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS
On May 25, we lowered to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and kept on CreditWatch negative
our long-term counterparty rating on Bankia S.A.
Under our rating approach, Bankia's mortgage covered bonds benefit from the
maximum seven-notch uplift above the ICR.
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we
have categorized Bankia's mortgage covered bonds in category "1" and
determined a "low" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, this combination
enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift
of seven notches above Bankia's long-term ICR.
As our 'AA' ratings on Bankia's mortgage covered bonds are at the maximum
achievable ratings uplift, our May 25 downgrade of the sponsor bank by one
notch has directly affected our ratings on the mortgage covered bonds.
Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on Bankia's mortgage covered bonds to
'AA-' from 'AA'. We have also kept these ratings on CreditWatch negative, to
reflect the CreditWatch negative placement on the issuer. Any negative rating
action on the issuer would have a negative effect on the mortgage covered bond
ratings, all other things being equal.
We have also kept Bankia's mortgage covered bond ratings on CreditWatch
negative, as the client information on these covered bonds as of December 2011
is not yet available for our credit and cash flow analysis.
KUTXABANK'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS
On May 25, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our long-term
counterparty rating on Kutxabank, S.A. The outlook is negative.
Under our rating approach, KuxtaBank's mortgage covered bonds benefit from the
maximum seven-notch uplift above the ICR.
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we
have categorized KuxtaBank's mortgage covered bonds as category "1" and
determined a "low" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, this combination
enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift
of seven notches above KuxtaBank's long-term ICR.
As the 'AA' ratings on KuxtaBank's mortgage covered bonds are already at the
maximum achievable ratings uplift, any rating action on the sponsor bank would
directly affect the ratings on the mortgage covered bonds (see "Various Rating
Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Spain Banking Sector
Review").
Therefore, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AA'
ratings on KuxtaBank's mortgage covered bonds. We have also assigned a
negative outlook to these covered bonds to reflect the negative outlook of the
ICR, and the direct impact that any further rating action on the ICR would
have on these covered bond ratings.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following
Spain Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012
-- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To
'6' Following Sovereign Downgrade, May 25, 2012
-- Global Covered Bond Characteristics And Rating Summary Q1 2012, March
29, 2012
-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
-- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
RATINGS LIST
Rating
Program/ To From
Country: Covered bond type
Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE
Kutxabank S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
AA/Negative AA/ Watch Neg
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMAINING ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE
Banca Civica S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
A+/Watch Pos AA-/Watch Pos
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMAINING ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
Bankia S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
AA-/Watch Neg AA/Watch Neg
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE
Banco Popular Espanol S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
A+/Negative AA-/Watch Neg