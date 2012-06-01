June 1 - OVERVIEW -- On May 25, 2012, we took rating actions on several Spanish banks following our review on the Spanish banking sector. -- Four of those Spanish banks have mortgage covered bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) that we rate, and which have been affected by our May 25 rating actions. -- Our criteria allow these mortgage covered bond programs to achieve a maximum rating uplift above our long-term rating on the issuer. -- Today, we have taken rating actions on our long-term ratings on these four banks' mortgage covered bond programs and all related issuances, to reflect the May 25 rating actions on the banks. -- The CreditWatch placements and outlooks assigned to these four programs reflect the CreditWatch placement or outlook assigned to the respective issuers. June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took credit rating actions on four Spanish mortgage covered bond programs (cedulas hipotecarias; CHs) and all related issuances (see list below). Today's rating actions follow our recent rating actions on Spanish banks (see "Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Spain Banking Sector Review," published on May 25, 2012). We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds, to evaluate the maximum potential rating uplift for each covered bond program, based on the combined assessment of its asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) exposure and categorization (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). We segment covered bond programs into three distinct categories, which consider primarily a program's jurisdiction and its ability to access external financing or monetize the cover pool. These categories, along with the ALMM percentage, determine a program's maximum potential rating uplift over our rating on the issuer. All of the ratings on these covered bonds are below the maximum rating achievable under our EMU criteria (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011), which establish a maximum rating uplift over the sovereign rating (BBB+/Negative/A-2) of six notches; therefore, the covered bond ratings are not constrained by these criteria. Specifically, we have taken rating actions on the following mortgage covered bonds. BANCA CIVICA'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS On May 25, we lowered our long-term counterparty rating on Banca Civica S.A. to 'BB' from 'BB+'. Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds benefit from the maximum seven-notch uplift above the issuer credit rating (ICR), under our rating approach in line with our December 2009 ALMM criteria. Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we have categorized Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds as category "1" and determined a "low" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, this combination enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift of seven notches above Banca Civica's long-term ICR. As the 'AA-' ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds are at the maximum achievable ratings uplift, our May 25 downgrade of the sponsor bank by one notch has directly affected our ratings on the mortgage covered bonds. Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds to 'A+' from 'AA-'. We have also kept these ratings on CreditWatch positive, to reflect the CreditWatch positive placement on the issuer. Any positive rating action on the issuer would have a positive effect on the mortgage covered bond ratings, all other things being equal. Any positive effect on the covered bond ratings would be constrained by our EMU criteria, which establish the maximum rating as six notches above the rating on the sovereign. BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS On May 25, we lowered our long-term counterparty rating on Banco Popular Espanol S.A. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. Under our rating approach, Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds benefit from a six-notch uplift above the ICR. Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we have categorized Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds in category "1" and determined a "moderate" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, these combinations enable us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift of six notches above Banco Popular Espanol's long-term rating. As the 'AA-' ratings on Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds are at the maximum achievable ratings uplift, the downgrade of the sponsor bank's rating by one notch has directly affected the ratings on the mortgage covered bonds. Therefore, we have today lowered to 'A+' from 'AA-' our ratings on Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds. At the same time, we have removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative and assigned a negative outlook to reflect the outlook for the issuer. BANKIA'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS On May 25, we lowered to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and kept on CreditWatch negative our long-term counterparty rating on Bankia S.A. Under our rating approach, Bankia's mortgage covered bonds benefit from the maximum seven-notch uplift above the ICR. Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we have categorized Bankia's mortgage covered bonds in category "1" and determined a "low" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, this combination enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift of seven notches above Bankia's long-term ICR. As our 'AA' ratings on Bankia's mortgage covered bonds are at the maximum achievable ratings uplift, our May 25 downgrade of the sponsor bank by one notch has directly affected our ratings on the mortgage covered bonds. Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on Bankia's mortgage covered bonds to 'AA-' from 'AA'. We have also kept these ratings on CreditWatch negative, to reflect the CreditWatch negative placement on the issuer. Any negative rating action on the issuer would have a negative effect on the mortgage covered bond ratings, all other things being equal. We have also kept Bankia's mortgage covered bond ratings on CreditWatch negative, as the client information on these covered bonds as of December 2011 is not yet available for our credit and cash flow analysis. KUTXABANK'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS On May 25, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our long-term counterparty rating on Kutxabank, S.A. The outlook is negative. Under our rating approach, KuxtaBank's mortgage covered bonds benefit from the maximum seven-notch uplift above the ICR. Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we have categorized KuxtaBank's mortgage covered bonds as category "1" and determined a "low" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, this combination enables us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift of seven notches above KuxtaBank's long-term ICR. As the 'AA' ratings on KuxtaBank's mortgage covered bonds are already at the maximum achievable ratings uplift, any rating action on the sponsor bank would directly affect the ratings on the mortgage covered bonds (see "Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Spain Banking Sector Review"). Therefore, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AA' ratings on KuxtaBank's mortgage covered bonds. We have also assigned a negative outlook to these covered bonds to reflect the negative outlook of the ICR, and the direct impact that any further rating action on the ICR would have on these covered bond ratings. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) AA/Negative AA/ Watch Neg RATINGS LOWERED AND REMAINING ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE Banca Civica S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) A+/Watch Pos AA-/Watch Pos RATINGS LOWERED AND REMAINING ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE Bankia S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) AA-/Watch Neg AA/Watch Neg RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE Banco Popular Espanol S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) A+/Negative AA-/Watch Neg