June 1 - Overview
-- We believe Brazil-based real estate investment company BR Properties
will be successful in merging with One Properties and use its stable cash
flows from its quality asset portfolio for expansion.
-- We are assigning our 'BB' global scale and 'brAA' national scale
issuer credit ratings to the company and our 'brAA' rating to its R$400
million debentures.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will keep
expanding its operations with acquisitions at conservative loan-to-value
ratios and improving its interest coverage over the next few years.
Rating Action
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' global
scale and 'brAA' national scale issuer credit ratings to BR Properties S.A.
(BRPR). The outlook on both ratings is stable. In addition, we are assigning
our 'brAA' national scale to BRPR's proposed R$400 million debentures.
Rationale
We view BRPR's business profile as "satisfactory" and its financial profile as
"significant." The ratings reflect our expectations that the company will keep
benefiting from stable cash flow streams from its quality asset portfolio
consisting of properties at favorable locations, primarily in commercial and
industrial segments. As a result, we expect occupancy rates to remain high
(currently at 99%) and fairly resilient to market downturns, especially with
the increasing share of built-to-suit projects after the merger with One
Properties. The combined asset portfolio is stronger, in our view, and One
Properties' projects provide a growth potential, as preconstruction risks have
been cleared and prerental agreements are at comfortable levels. We expect
revenue growth to come also from rent prices increasing above inflation rate,
because of favorable office space demand in the regions where the company
operates, and currently below-market rental prices for many of its properties.
BRPR's "satisfactory" business profile reflects the gains of scale and the
diversification of its asset portfolio after the merger with One Properties.
We believe BRPR will keep expanding through acquisitions prudently and seeking
commercial properties in the triple-A segment at premium locations in Sao
Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where quality office space should remain limited and
in high demand even if economic activity cools off somewhat in Brazil.
Similarly, we believe BRPR's investments in industrial properties will remain
focused on areas where warehouse space is in most demand. The company's
acquisition strategy has been prudent under conservative valuations, and we
expect it to remain so in the next few years. Although we don't assume
liquidity out of asset sales in our base case, we acknowledge that BRPR may
recycle its asset portfolio opportunistically. Internal growth potential from
projects under construction is also favorable during the next two years, as
the company is investing in nine projects in retail, office, and industrial
segments.
Although some tenant concentration (with the largest client accounting for 11%
of revenues and the 10 largest for 55% in 2011) is a risk, we don't expect it
to affect the company's results in the next few years. The company's most
profitable tenants are large corporations with strong credit profiles in
various industry segments. Switching costs are also high for most tenants
because BRPR's rents are currently very competitive. Indeed, we don't project
tenant delinquency nor occupancy rates to deteriorate in the few next years.
We do see room for BRPR to improve rent revenues among existing clients
because of tight supply of quality office space in the areas where BRPR
operates, resulting in rent renewals above inflation rate in the next few
years.
BRPR's margins compare favorably with its global peers, even though tenants in
Brazil, rather than property owners elsewhere, pay condominium expenses. As
the company keeps expanding and gaining scale, we project operating margins to
remain strong and improve further in the next several years. We project EBITDA
margin to reach 88% in 2012 and about 92% over the next few years (currently
at 87% as of March 2012).
Limited track record given the company's short history somewhat limits BRPR's
financial profile. Still, prudent loan-to-value ratios below 50% and strong
cash flow generation in the next several years offset, in our view, the
company's relatively weak interest coverage ratio, which is about 1.2x as of
March 2012. We expect this metric to improve to 1.5x by the end of 2012, as
domestic interest rates are declining and the company is refinancing many
loans, including One Properties' debt, at lower interest costs. Funding new
projects will consume part of its internal cash generation, but we expect free
operating cash flow (FOCF), excluding acquisitions, to remain robust in the
next few years. We also believe construction risks are currently mitigated by
the advanced stage of construction. Although we expect BRPR to keep investing
in new acquisitions opportunistically, we don't project its financial profile
to deteriorate (although momentary leverage spikes may occur due to larger
transactions).
Our base-case projections incorporate the new projects becoming operational by
2013, which will nearly double revenues relative to 2012 level, which is
already twice as large as that for 2011 due to the merger with One Properties.
In addition, we assume rent increases of 1.5% above inflation on existing
properties as it catches up with current market prices (though rents remaining
quite competitive overall). We project BRPR's loan-to-value ratio to remain
below 50% (36% in March 2012), which provides the company with significant
cushion for market downturns, even assuming, as a conservative assumption,
that BRPR will keep investing more than its FOCF in acquisitions, resulting in
some modest debt increase over the next few years.
Liquidity
We view BRPR's liquidity as "adequate," with internal cash flows from its
existing asset portfolio as one of its main cash sources, coupled with the
proceeds from its equity offerings. As of March 2012, the company had R$1.10
billion in cash, of which the company raised R$675 million in an equity
offering in June 2011. Current cash position is able to cover all debt
maturing during the next 12 months (about R$791 million), including loans for
the merger with One Properties.
Our assessment of BR Properties' liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity over the next couple of years will
exceed uses by at least 1.2x. Cash sources will be about R$1.7 billion during
the next 12 months, consisting of cash and FFO. Cash uses would add up to
R$2.03 billion over the same period for capital expenditures, debt maturities,
and dividend to shareholders.
-- We also expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses,
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
-- The company would comply with its covenants if EBITDA declines more
than 30% (net debt covenants).
-- Despite strong cash reserves, a significant portion of the company's
properties are pledged to existing loans, which somewhat limits the company's
financial flexibility.
Outlook
Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that rent increases should rise
above inflation rate and that BRPR will adhere to a conservative acquisition
strategy in the next several years. We expect projects to become operational
in 2013, helping it to dilute operating costs and improve overall asset
quality. We also assume BRPR will successfully refinance One Properties' debt,
so that interest coverage ratios will improve. We could lower the ratings if
the company's growth strategy becomes much more aggressive, leading to
permanent deterioration of its financial metrics, especially with
loan-to-value above 50% and EBITDA coverage below 1.5x. If asset quality or
performance deteriorates, either because of acquisitions or market conditions,
we could also lower the rating. We could upgrade if BRPR if it keeps improving
credit metrics and successfully completes its projects under construction.
That would be evident, for instance, with increasing its interest coverage
ratio consistently above 2.0x and maintaining a loan-to-value ration of less
than 50%.
