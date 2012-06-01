June 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four classes of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial
Mortgage Securities Corporation 2001-A, commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
The affirmations based on the performance of the one real estate owned (REO)
asset remaining in the pool.
As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid
down 67.5% to $20.3 million from $113.7 million. The expected losses of the
original pool are at 20.4%, which includes 14.7% to date. In addition,
cumulative interest shortfalls totaling $2.3 million are affecting classes E
through NR.
The REO asset is collateralized by a 795,500 square foot (SF) retail center
located in Maple Heights, OH, a suburb of Cleveland. The property was foreclosed
upon in October 2011; a property manager and listing agent are currently in
place. The latest servicer reported debt service coverage ratio is 1.27x. The
special servicer reports the property is undergoing soil testing due to a
possible issue with a dry cleaner on site. Once the impact and cost of a
possible issue is determined, the special servicer is expected to pursue the
previous borrower for reimbursement and proceed with a sale of the property.
Fitch affirms the following classes, revises Outlooks and assigns Recovery
Estimates (Res) as indicated:
--$6.2 million class D at 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--$3.4 million class E at 'Csf'; RE 100%;
--$5.1 million class F at 'Csf'; RE 50%;
--$5.5 million class G at 'Dsf'; RE 0%.
Fitch does not rate class NR.
Classes A-1, A-2, B, and C have paid in full.
Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class X.