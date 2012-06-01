June 1 - Fitch Ratings views the changes that General Motors Company (GM)
announced today it will make to its U.S. salaried pension plan as a
positive step in reducing the risk of future volatility in the company's cash
pension obligations. Although the changes will require a significant upfront use
of cash in the near term, over the longer term GM will benefit from a decline in
its exposure to volatility in the plan's projected benefit obligation (PBO)
resulting from changes in long-term interest rates, the risk of volatility in
the plan's asset values, and longevity risks tied to plan participants. While
Fitch views the pension actions as incrementally positive to GM's credit
profile, there are no changes in GM's ratings as a result of today's
announcement. Fitch rates GM with an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' and a
Positive Outlook. Fitch believes this is the first time a pension plan of this
size has been defeased in this way, and today's transaction could spark other
companies to consider similar transactions in the future to reduce exposure to
plan volatility.
The plan changes include offering a lump sum option to certain salaried retirees
and then transferring the remaining obligation and assets to The Prudential
Insurance Company of America (Prudential; Long-Term IDR of 'A', Issuer Financial
Strength rating of 'A+', Stable Outlook). According to its agreement with
Prudential, GM must fully fund, on an ERISA basis, the associated pension
obligations prior to transferring them. This will require that GM make an
estimated $1 billion contribution to the U.S. salaried plan's assets before
Prudential takes them over. In addition to topping off the plan's assets, GM
also will be required to make a one-time cash payment to the plan to cover the
plan's premium payment to Prudential. The premium payment is estimated at
between $2.5 billion and $3.5 billion, with the actual amount depending, in
part, on the number of retirees who accept the lump sum option prior to the
transfer. Following the plan contribution and the premium payment, GM will have
no further cash obligations tied to the transferred plan.
Although the upfront cash cost of transferring the plan will be substantial, GM
has sufficient cash and cash equivalents on hand to cover the cost without any
incremental borrowing. As of March 31, 2012, GM's automotive cash, cash
equivalents and marketable securities totaled $31.5 billion, well above the $20
billion level that Fitch views as the target amount that the company needs to
operate its business through the cycle. GM's significant available cash balance
puts it in a somewhat unique position to enter into this type of arrangement
without increasing leverage. GM's use of excess cash to address its pension
liabilities is consistent with the cash deployment expectations incorporated
into GM's ratings.
The transaction's effect on the underfunded status of the company's total U.S.
pension plans (hourly and salaried combined) will not be dramatic, representing
only about a 7% improvement in the pro-forma underfunded status on a dollar
basis and a modest decline in the funded status on a percentage basis. This is
because GM's U.S. hourly plans were significantly more underfunded than the U.S.
salaried plan at year end 2011. As of Dec. 31, 2011, GM's U.S. pension plans,
both salaried and hourly, were underfunded by $14.2 billion on a GAAP basis,
with a combined PBO of $108.6 billion and assets of $94.3 billion. On a
percentage basis, the plans were 86.9% funded. Pro-forma for the salaried plan
changes, the PBO will decline by an estimated $26 billion, while existing plan
assets (before the $1 billion cash contribution noted above) will decline by an
estimated $25 billion. As a result, following the transaction, on a pro-forma
basis the U.S. plans will be underfunded by $13.2 billion, with a PBO of $82.6
billion and assets of $69.3 billion. The pro-forma funded status on a percentage
basis will decline to 84.0%.
The transactions announced today are an additional component of GM's strategy
over the past couple of years to de-risk its pension plans. In addition to
making voluntary cash and stock contributions to its U.S. plans, the company has
been focused on shifting the plans' asset mix toward an increased use of fixed
income securities and matching the cash flow characteristics of the assets more
closely with future plan cash outflows. Viewed in this context, the lump sum
payout and the transfer of the remaining salaried plan obligations and assets
represent another meaningful step in the de-risking process. Looking ahead,
Fitch expects other companies with significant pension obligations to consider
similar transactions, although the significant cash costs required to effect
plan transfers will likely limit the number of companies that are able to do it.
The changes to GM's U.S. salaried pension plan include a voluntary lump sum
option for eligible U.S. salaried retirees who retired from the company between
Oct. 1, 1997, and Nov. 30, 2011. Retirees who choose the lump sum option will be
paid according to prescribed U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) standards, with
payments made from the salaried plan's assets. Pension obligations for eligible
retirees who do not choose the lump sum option or who retired prior to Oct. 1,
1997, will then be transferred, along with the associated assets, to a group
annuity plan administered by Prudential, which will take over responsibility for
future pension benefit payments. The plan transfer is expected to take place in
the second half of this year, and Prudential will begin making payments to
retirees in January 2013.