June 1 - Fitch Ratings views the changes that General Motors Company (GM) announced today it will make to its U.S. salaried pension plan as a positive step in reducing the risk of future volatility in the company's cash pension obligations. Although the changes will require a significant upfront use of cash in the near term, over the longer term GM will benefit from a decline in its exposure to volatility in the plan's projected benefit obligation (PBO) resulting from changes in long-term interest rates, the risk of volatility in the plan's asset values, and longevity risks tied to plan participants. While Fitch views the pension actions as incrementally positive to GM's credit profile, there are no changes in GM's ratings as a result of today's announcement. Fitch rates GM with an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' and a Positive Outlook. Fitch believes this is the first time a pension plan of this size has been defeased in this way, and today's transaction could spark other companies to consider similar transactions in the future to reduce exposure to plan volatility. The plan changes include offering a lump sum option to certain salaried retirees and then transferring the remaining obligation and assets to The Prudential Insurance Company of America (Prudential; Long-Term IDR of 'A', Issuer Financial Strength rating of 'A+', Stable Outlook). According to its agreement with Prudential, GM must fully fund, on an ERISA basis, the associated pension obligations prior to transferring them. This will require that GM make an estimated $1 billion contribution to the U.S. salaried plan's assets before Prudential takes them over. In addition to topping off the plan's assets, GM also will be required to make a one-time cash payment to the plan to cover the plan's premium payment to Prudential. The premium payment is estimated at between $2.5 billion and $3.5 billion, with the actual amount depending, in part, on the number of retirees who accept the lump sum option prior to the transfer. Following the plan contribution and the premium payment, GM will have no further cash obligations tied to the transferred plan. Although the upfront cash cost of transferring the plan will be substantial, GM has sufficient cash and cash equivalents on hand to cover the cost without any incremental borrowing. As of March 31, 2012, GM's automotive cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $31.5 billion, well above the $20 billion level that Fitch views as the target amount that the company needs to operate its business through the cycle. GM's significant available cash balance puts it in a somewhat unique position to enter into this type of arrangement without increasing leverage. GM's use of excess cash to address its pension liabilities is consistent with the cash deployment expectations incorporated into GM's ratings. The transaction's effect on the underfunded status of the company's total U.S. pension plans (hourly and salaried combined) will not be dramatic, representing only about a 7% improvement in the pro-forma underfunded status on a dollar basis and a modest decline in the funded status on a percentage basis. This is because GM's U.S. hourly plans were significantly more underfunded than the U.S. salaried plan at year end 2011. As of Dec. 31, 2011, GM's U.S. pension plans, both salaried and hourly, were underfunded by $14.2 billion on a GAAP basis, with a combined PBO of $108.6 billion and assets of $94.3 billion. On a percentage basis, the plans were 86.9% funded. Pro-forma for the salaried plan changes, the PBO will decline by an estimated $26 billion, while existing plan assets (before the $1 billion cash contribution noted above) will decline by an estimated $25 billion. As a result, following the transaction, on a pro-forma basis the U.S. plans will be underfunded by $13.2 billion, with a PBO of $82.6 billion and assets of $69.3 billion. The pro-forma funded status on a percentage basis will decline to 84.0%. The transactions announced today are an additional component of GM's strategy over the past couple of years to de-risk its pension plans. In addition to making voluntary cash and stock contributions to its U.S. plans, the company has been focused on shifting the plans' asset mix toward an increased use of fixed income securities and matching the cash flow characteristics of the assets more closely with future plan cash outflows. Viewed in this context, the lump sum payout and the transfer of the remaining salaried plan obligations and assets represent another meaningful step in the de-risking process. Looking ahead, Fitch expects other companies with significant pension obligations to consider similar transactions, although the significant cash costs required to effect plan transfers will likely limit the number of companies that are able to do it. The changes to GM's U.S. salaried pension plan include a voluntary lump sum option for eligible U.S. salaried retirees who retired from the company between Oct. 1, 1997, and Nov. 30, 2011. Retirees who choose the lump sum option will be paid according to prescribed U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) standards, with payments made from the salaried plan's assets. Pension obligations for eligible retirees who do not choose the lump sum option or who retired prior to Oct. 1, 1997, will then be transferred, along with the associated assets, to a group annuity plan administered by Prudential, which will take over responsibility for future pension benefit payments. The plan transfer is expected to take place in the second half of this year, and Prudential will begin making payments to retirees in January 2013.