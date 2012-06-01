(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Petrobras Argentina S.A. (PESA; BB-/Negative/--) are not affected by the
company's recent agreement to acquire a 39.671% equity interest in Petrolera
Entre Lomas S.A. (PELSA; NR) from its controlling company, Petrobras
Participaciones S.L. The transaction totals $249.4 million, and once it is
completed, PESA's effective share in PELSA would increase to 58.881% from
current 19.21%. In 2011, PELSA reported EBITDA of approximately $144 million.
We see this transaction as part of PESA's strategy to focus its business in
Argentina's exploration and production sector. Although the acquisition would
reduce the company's cash balances (about $360 million as of March 2012), its
liquidity would remain strong. PESA faces marginal debt maturities in 2012, a
$200 million bond maturity in 2013, and no other material maturities until the
2017 maturity of a $300 million bond with guarantee-like features.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)