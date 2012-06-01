(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Petrobras Argentina S.A. (PESA; BB-/Negative/--) are not affected by the company's recent agreement to acquire a 39.671% equity interest in Petrolera Entre Lomas S.A. (PELSA; NR) from its controlling company, Petrobras Participaciones S.L. The transaction totals $249.4 million, and once it is completed, PESA's effective share in PELSA would increase to 58.881% from current 19.21%. In 2011, PELSA reported EBITDA of approximately $144 million.

We see this transaction as part of PESA's strategy to focus its business in Argentina's exploration and production sector. Although the acquisition would reduce the company's cash balances (about $360 million as of March 2012), its liquidity would remain strong. PESA faces marginal debt maturities in 2012, a $200 million bond maturity in 2013, and no other material maturities until the 2017 maturity of a $300 million bond with guarantee-like features. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)