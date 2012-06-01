OVERVIEW -- We reviewed 22 classes of notes from seven Access Group Inc. private student loan trusts issued between 2001 and 2007. -- We affirmed 10 ratings on five trusts. -- We placed seven ratings on five trusts on CreditWatch with negative implications due to either increased cost of funds due to a failed auction-rate market or due to negative performance trends. -- We placed five ratings from two trusts on CreditWatch with positive implications due to positive performance trends. June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on seven classes from Access Group Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed our ratings on five classes on CreditWatch with positive implications and affirmed 10 ratings (see list). All seven series were issued between 2001 and 2007 and are asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions backed by private student loans. We placed our ratings on the senior class from 2001 and the subordinate classes from series 2001 and 2005-A on CreditWatch negative due to deterioration in collateral performance. We placed our ratings on the subordinate classes from series 2002-A, 2003-A, and 2004-A on CreditWatch negative primarily due to the increase in the cost of funds of the auction-rate and variable-rate notes, which have a rating dependent margin. We placed our ratings on the senior classes from 2004-A and 2005-B on CreditWatch positive due to their increase in credit enhancement and in the case of 2005-B also due to significant improvement in the collateral performance. The affirmed ratings reflect our view that the available credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the related classes at the current rating levels. POOL PERFORMANCE (as of the servicer report for the last collection period ending in the first quarter of 2012). The Access transactions are seasoned between 20 and 42 quarters with collateral pool factors (the current collateral balance divided by the initial collateral balance plus any prefunding) ranging from 45% to 72%. The percentage of loans in repayment is 91% to 98% (see table 1). Table 1 Transaction Pool seasoning factor (1) Repayment (2) Series (quarters) (%) (%) 2001-A (3) 42 44.96 97.73 2002-A 38 53.25 97.82 2003-A 34 (4) 52.58 97.26 2004-A 31 (4) 56.84 96.00 2005-A 27 58.49 94.42 2005-B 24 (4) 50.41 96.92 2007-A 20 72.17 91.37 (1) Pool factor %: as a % of initial collateral balance plus any prefunding. (2) Repayment %: as a % of current collateral balance plus accrued interest to be capitalized. (3)RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- General Criteria: Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, published March 15, 2011. -- Standard & Poor's To Explicitly Recognize Credit Stability As An Important Rating Factor, published Oct. 15, 2008. -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, published Oct. 1, 2004. -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2004. -- Student Loan Criteria: Evaluating Risk In Student Loan Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2004. -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2004. -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2004. -- Student Loan Criteria: Legal Considerations For Student Loan Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2004. RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE Access Group Inc. Floating rate student loan asset-backed notes, series 2001 Rating Class To From IIA-1 AAA/Watch Neg AAA IIB A/Watch Neg A Access Group Inc. Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2002-A Rating Class To From B A/Watch Neg A Access Group Inc. Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2003-A Rating Class To From B BBB/Watch Neg BBB Access Group Inc. Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2004-A Rating Class To From B-1 BB/Watch Neg BB B-2 BB/Watch Neg BB Access Group Inc. Private student loan asset-backed floating-rate notes, series 2005-A Rating Class To From B BB/Watch Neg BB RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE Access Group Inc. Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2004-A Rating Class To From A-2 AA/Watch Pos AA A-3 AA/Watch Pos AA A-4 AA/Watch Pos AA Access Group Inc. Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2005-B Rating Class To From A-2 AA/Watch Pos AA A-3 AA/Watch Pos AA RATINGS AFFIRMED Access Group Inc. Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2002-A Class Rating A-2 AAA Access Group Inc. Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2003-A Class Rating A-1 AAA A-2 AAA A-3 AAA Access Group Inc. Private student loan asset-backed floating-rate notes, series 2005-A Class Rating A-2 AA A-3 AA Access Group Inc. Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2005-B Class Rating B-2 BB Access Group Inc. Private student loan asset-backed notes, series 2007-A Class Rating A-2 AA A-3 AA B BB