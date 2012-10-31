Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings says that while its New York office is closed as a result of Hurricane Sandy, the company continues to be operational through its network of offices outside New York. As the New York office phone system remains down while Lower Manhattan is without power, please use our US client services email address for any enquiries about Fitch: usaclientservices@fitchsolutions.com - or alternatively call our London client services team on +44 20 3530 2400 during local hours or email them at: client.services@fitchsolutions.comFurther updates on the status of Fitch's New York office will follow at www.fitchratings.com Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com