Overview
-- U.S. contract research organization inVentiv Health's first-quarter
2012 cash flows were below our expectations, straining liquidity.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B-'
from 'B', reflecting our expectation that free cash flow will be negative in
2012 and that leverage will remain in excess of 6x for at least another year.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting our belief that margin improvement
from the achievement of merger and restructuring-related synergies is at least
another year away, and that covenants will be tight in 2013 unless inVentiv
realizes cost savings and improves cash flows.
Rating Action
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Burlington, Mass.-based contract research organization (CRO)
inVentiv Health Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative.
These actions result from weaker-than-expected operating results and
inVentiv's use of the revolver to fund two recent acquisitions, leading to
lower liquidity. Based on year-to-date performance and the ongoing
restructuring of the business, we expect 2012 free cash flow to be negative.
We lowered the issue-level rating on inVentiv's senior secured debt to 'B+'
(two notches above the corporate credit rating) from 'BB-'. The recovery
rating is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery
in the event of a payment default. We also lowered the issue-level rating on
the company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC' (two notches below the corporate
credit rating) from 'CCC+'. It has a '6' recovery rating, indicating our
expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
Rationale
Our rating on inVentiv reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial
risk profile and "weak" business risk profile, according to our criteria. The
highly leveraged financial risk profile is dominated by adjusted leverage that
we expect to remain above 7x for the next two years and tight liquidity. The
weak business risk profile reflects inVentiv's need to quickly integrate
several recent acquisitions and the improving--but still
uncertain--environment for outsourced pharmaceutical services.
The highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects inVentiv's pro forma
adjusted leverage of more than 7x and funds from operations (FFO) to total
debt in the low-single digits. The high leverage results from inVentiv's LBO
in 2010 and three significant debt-financed acquisitions in 2011. The company
also drew on its revolver to complete two smaller, tuck-in acquisitions in the
first quarter of 2012. First-quarter results were weaker than expected, even
after accounting for a previously announced project delay that hurt the
Clinical segment. This leads us to believe inVentiv will increase business and
expand margins at a significantly slower pace than previously expected.
We have revised our 2012 expectations. We now expect inVentiv to generate
high-single- to low-double-digit revenue growth, driven by acquisitions.
Without acquisitions, we believe revenue growth would be in the
low-single-digit area, lower than the mid-single-digit 2011 organic growth.
While EBITDA will benefit from a full year of the acquired businesses, we
expect synergies to be realized on a rolling basis throughout the year. This,
combined with restructuring expenses, will result in low-double-digit EBITDA
margins (an improvement relative to 2011 because of the higher margin
characteristics of the acquired CRO businesses). This also incorporates our
expectation that revenue and EBITDA growth will be stronger in the second half
of the year than the first. After the impact of acquisitions, we expect 2012
free cash flow will be negative.
The company's weak business risk profile reflects the challenge inVentiv faces
in integrating its recent acquisitions. While they enhance inVentiv's presence
in the competitive CRO industry and put it solidly within the tier of midsized
providers, the company faces challenges in integrating these businesses with
its existing contract sales organization (CSO) and consulting services
businesses. Pro forma for the acquisitions, we expect approximately 50% of
inVentiv's revenues will come from the CRO segment, about 46% of revenue
coming from the CSO segment, and the balance from the smaller consulting
segment. While the CRO business could benefit from scale over the longer term,
we believe it lacks the scale and reach of diversified global CROs such as
Pharmaceutical Product Development or Charles River Laboratories, both of
which have fair business risk profiles.
Over the near term, integration risk will be elevated, because inVentiv needs
to quickly and effectively merge the two CROs. Without its own key scientific
and management expertise in the CRO space, inVentiv depends on retaining key
leadership talent from i3 and PharmaNet. Moreover, the CRO industry is highly
competitive and fragmented and inVentiv competes against larger, better
established competitors in a slowly recovering industry. To date, the largest
competitors have disproportionately benefited from the industry recovery, a
trend that we believe may continue. Management's appetite for growth through
acquisitions remains, and we believe it will continue making smaller, tuck-in
acquisitions.
Liquidity
After the recent revolver draws, inVentiv's liquidity is "less than adequate."
We expect covenants to be tight once the impact of the March amendment
permitting additional add-backs for pro forma costs savings rolls off in 2013.
Relevant supporting factors are:
-- We believe sources of cash will exceed mandatory uses over the next
12-24 months by around 1.2x;
-- Sources of liquidity include $41 million in unrestricted cash, $61.1
million available under the $130 million revolver, and about $80 million in
expected FFO; uses include about $50 million in capital expenditures, about
$15 million in working capital usage, $8 million in annual amortization, and
$70 million in acquisitions;
-- We believe covenant cushions will tighten in 2013, limiting access to
the remaining $61 million available under the company's $130 million revolver;
-- We expect negative free cash flows this year and only modestly
positive free cash flow in 2013; and
-- We do not believe inVentiv can absorb, without refinancing,
high-impact, low-probability events.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on
inVentiv, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our negative rating outlook on inVentiv reflects our expectation that
low-single-digit organic revenue growth will be insufficient to reduce
leverage meaningfully from current levels, even with our base-case expectation
of improvement in EBITDA margin. Unless the company can quickly execute its
restructuring plans, covenants will be very tight in 2013, which could further
constrain liquidity.
We could consider an outlook revision to stable if inVentiv improves its
margins through its ongoing restructuring activities, leading to an EBITDA
margin that lowers leverage and aids the covenant cushions. This would require
inVentiv to expand EBITDA margins to the mid-teens.
We could lower our rating if liquidity tightens further. This could happen if
the CRO industry experiences another downturn that hurts inVentiv's revenues
and EBITDA, causing us to question its ability to pay down its considerable
debt burden.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Outlook Action
To From
inVentiv Health Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
inVentiv Health Inc.
Senior Secured B+ BB-
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Unsecured CCC CCC+
Recovery Rating 6 6