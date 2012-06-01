June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB+' rating and stable rating outlook on Mclean, Va.-based management and technology consultant Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. remain unchanged following the announcement of the company's declaration of a $1.50 per share (approximately $200 million) special cash dividend to be paid on June 29, 2012. The company intends to pay the dividend from available cash.

We believe that Booz Allen has adequate liquidity to fund the special dividend, as well as its quarterly dividend obligations and potential share repurchases under its unutilized $30 million share repurchase program, without a rating impact. The company had about $484 million of cash on hand at its fiscal year ended March 31, 2012--an increase of around $291 million from the prior-year period. The company also has full availability under its $275 million revolving credit facility. Furthermore, with adjusted debt to EBITDA at about 2.6x, we believe the company still has some headroom within the current rating for moderate-size debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder returns. Booz Allen's solid balance sheet and our expectation for continued stable free cash flow generation mitigate our belief that the company will experience a challenging, low-growth environment in its core markets over the near term.

The 'BB+' rating reflects Booz Allen's longstanding relationships with key intelligence and defense organizations and low customer and contract concentration, but also the potential for revenue and profitability pressure. This could arise because of an evolving competitive landscape for government IT contractors and the prospect of sweeping defense-related budget cuts.