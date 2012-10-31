Oct 31 - In a new report published today, Fitch Ratings analysis concludes
that the U.S. property/casualty industry loss reserve position remains within a
range of adequacy. Fitch notes that reserve levels have weakened in the last
year, but the potential for large deficiencies emerging in the near term is
limited given continued low general inflation and relatively stable claims cost
trends.
'Our analysis shows that current accident year reserving has become less
conservative.' said Jim Auden, Managing Director at Fitch and North America
Property/Casualty Insurance Sector Head. 'There are some variations in reserve
adequacy across business lines. In particular, the workers' compensation segment
exhibits a significant reserve deficiency, while other liability occurrence and
medical professional liability lines continue to show material reserve
redundancies,' Auden added.
A deterministic stress analysis of industry reserves was also completed. Fitch
believes that with current capitalization levels and relatively low operating
leverage, the industry could withstand an up to 20% loss reserve increase.
However, ratings for individual companies with longer tail liabilities and
higher reserve leverage would likely be unfavorably impacted by such significant
reserve deterioration.
The report details the overall loss reserve environment, including discussion of
emerging trends in current accident year reserving, reserve ratio analysis for
the four largest reserve lines, and adequacy of asbestos and environmental loss
reserves.
The full report 'Property/Casualty Industry Loss Reserve Adequacy' is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
