June 4 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on Home Re 2005-2 Limited, a U.S. RMBS synthetic transaction consisting of exposure to the risk of residential mortgage loan losses covered by private mortgage insurance. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. The transaction provides reinsurance to Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) on a group of first lien, fixed and floating residential mortgage loans. The loans were originated and are serviced by numerous entities. At issuance, the insured loans had a weighted-average original-loan-to-value (LTV) of approximately 84%. The mortgage loans generally have 'standard agency' coverage with loan coverage percentages of 12% for LTVs between 80%-85%, 25% for LTVs between 85%-90% and 30% for LTVs between 90%-95%. The notes will mature in October 2012, on which date the holders of each note will be entitled to receive 100% of the remaining principal amount. While the noteholders will also be entitled to recover any impaired amounts and carryover interest on the maturity date, Fitch does not expect there to be sufficient assets with which to pay such sums. To project interest and principal recovery on the remaining class balances, Fitch estimated the timing of liquidation and losses on the insured portion of the loans. Given the relatively short amount of time until the maturity date, the analysis focused solely on the loans which are currently delinquent. Fitch used its published criteria for the liquidation timing of delinquent loans in its analysis. Fitch's rating actions are as follows: --Class M2 (CUSIP 43731PAC4) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Class M3 (CUSIP 43731PAD2) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate revised to 'RE 100%' from 'RE 10%'; --Class M4 (CUSIP 43731PAE0) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate revised to 'RE 100%' from 'RE 0%'; --Class M5 (CUSIP 43731PAF7) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate revised to 'RE 100%' from 'RE 0%' --Class M6 (CUSIP 43731PAG5) downgraded to 'Csf/RE 55%' from 'CCsf/RE 0%'; --Class M7 (CUSIP 43731PAH3) affirmed at 'Csf/RE 0%'; --Class M8 (CUSIP 43731PAJ9) downgraded to 'Dsf/RE 0%' from 'Csf/RE 0%'; --Class M9 (CUSIP 43731PAK6) downgraded to 'Dsf/RE 0%' from 'Csf/RE 0%'; --Class B1 (CUSIP 43731PAL4) affirmed at 'Dsf/RE 0%'; --Class B2 (CUSIP 43731PAM2) affirmed at 'Dsf/RE 0%'. These actions were reviewed by a committee of Fitch analysts. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria' (July 8, 2011); --'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities' (Nov. 16, 2011); --'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions' (March 20, 2012).