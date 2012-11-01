(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 1 - UK electrical retailer, Comet's, plan to go into administration
reinforces our view that European retailers face anaemic revenue growth and
tough Christmas trading. This is because of a combination of struggling
consumers and sweeping structural changes across the industry, Fitch
Ratings says.
We expect revenue growth for both food and non-food European retailers to be in
low single digits for the rest of the year. Operating margins will remain under
pressure as the sector faces intense challenges from a mix of the weak consumer
environment, continuing government austerity measures and high unemployment
rates in many countries.
These factors are adding to the pressure from structural changes, such as
altered consumer behaviour, increased price transparency in the retail market,
the development of multi-channel retailing and increased competition as the line
between food and non-food retailers is blurring. These all contributed to the
problems at Comet, which was sold to private equity firm OpCapita for GBP2 last
year.
The impact on other retailers from Comet entering administration will depend on
what happens to its stores. A decision to close a significant number of stores
would be positive for competitors, especially Dixons Retail, in the medium term.
In the short-term it could be negative for competitors in the run up to
Christmas if it resulted in heavy discounting at the closing stores. We expect
Christmas discounting and promotions to start earlier this year, though
discounts are not expected to be any steeper than last year.
Any revenue growth that retailers report for the remainder of the year is likely
to come from new store openings or exposure to developing markets in the case of
food retailers. For non-food retailers, growth is likely to be driven by
promotional activity and from multi-channel retailing.
We expect most food and non-food retailers to take actions to improve their free
cash flow generation and preserve cash. Measures are likely to include capital
expenditure reductions and paying more dividends in the form of scrip. For those
food retailers with a high lease-adjusted leverage, we also expect to see asset
disposals as companies divest businesses or exit from countries where they do
not have a leading position. Recent examples include Carrefour's sale of its
operations in Malaysia and Colombia.
We published overviews of the European food and non-food retailer sectors in
October, identifying the business and financial risks for Fitch-rated companies
in both sectors. The reports are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Ching Mei Chia
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Johnny Da Silva
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1546
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
European Food Retail Sector and Companies Overview
here
European Non-Food Retail Sector and Companies Overview: Identifying Business and
Financial Risks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
EOTMARKER
[log off] [home page]
© Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1)
<< back
Transmission history : 1 alert filed
Time USN User Headline
01/11/2012 WNA8 WE FITCH: COMET HIGHLIGHTS TOUGH TRADING
11:27:02 15 SCRIP FOR EUROPEAN RETAILERS
NORMAL RATINGS Fitch: Comet Highlights Tough Trading for European Retailers yes
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)