(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Togo-based Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI)'s, the holding company of the Ecobank group (Ecobank), Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'B', Viability Rating (VR) at 'b-', Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE: IDRs and VR The affirmation of ETI's IDRs with a Stable Outlook and VR reflect its resilient performance, the progress made with respect to the integration of Oceanic Bank Nigeria (Oceanic; a Nigerian bank acquired in H211) into Ecobank Nigeria (EN) and related gradual return to profitability of EN (44% of group assets at end-H112), and improvements in the risk management framework. The IDRs continue to reflect ETI's low capital position, despite the recent new equity raised. RATING DRIVERS: IDRs and VR ETI's IDRs are based on its individual risk profile and therefore are aligned with its VR. ETI's VR reflect its low capital levels in a fast-growing but still volatile operating environment, vulnerable to economic and political shocks; it also takes into account the tight liquidity at holding level. The VR also reflects satisfactory profitability, which is supported by geographical diversification, the group's adequate liquidity as well as improvement in asset quality (although largely due to sale of problematic loans). ETI has raised substantial equity (USD350m) in 2011-2012. Nevertheless, Fitch considers that ETI's consolidated capitalisation (Fitch core capital: 8.5% at end-H112) is low, given potential asset quality volatility across the group's subsidiary banks. Fitch considers that ETI's double leverage (investment into its subsidiaries relative to ETI's equity, 125.5% at end-H112) is high. ETI has a large potential repayment due in 2014 of a bullet convertible loan from Nedbank (25% of ETI's liabilities at the holding level) if not converted or refinanced. ETI's standalone performance was adequate and is likely to remain stable for 2012 as EN, its main operating subsidiary, is returning to profitability. ETI''s consolidated profitability and efficiency indicators have weakened in H112 but reflected Oceanic's integration in 2011 and H112 and should improve in 2013. ETI's non-performing loans (+90 days overdue loans) ratio stood at 5.6% at end-H112 and has strongly benefited from the write-off and sales of problematic loans since 2011, essentially to AMCON, the state-owned Nigerian company set up to help restore Nigerian banks' balance sheet. Fitch believes that some asset quality migration could result from ETI's restructured loans (classified as standard) and watch loans. ETI was one of the largest pan-African banking groups present in 32 countries in Africa at end-H112. The countries were non-rated or rated between 'B' and 'BB-' (69.5% of the group's total assets). ETI aims at having a banking subsidiary among the top three banks in each of the countries where it has operations. At end-H112, 13 of the subsidiaries (representing 36% of group assets) ranked at least third by total assets in their respective countries. SENSITIVITIES: IDRs and VR Weaker capitalisation as result of aggressive expansion, material deterioration of asset quality or a sizeable drop of EN's performance, could lead to a downgrade of ETI's VR. Destabilised liquidity could also trigger a negative rating action. Triggers for an upgrade include a track record of improved performance at ETI and stabilised asset quality combined with materially strengthened capitalisation. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: Support Rating and Support Rating Floor Fitch considers that ETI's main operating subsidiary, EN, may benefit from potential limited support from Nigeria ('BB-'/Stable) if required given that it has become one of the largest banks in Nigeria after the acquisition of Oceanic. However, Fitch estimates that potential sovereign support from Nigeria is unlikely to extend to ETI, if required. Fitch believes that the largest shareholders (AMCON, the International Financial Corporation and Public Investment Company of South Africa) are long term but financial investors only and their ownership in ETI is not strategic for the businesses of the respective shareholders. Therefore Fitch estimates that institutional support cannot be relied upon. The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor could be upgraded if there was any change in assumptions around the increased propensity or ability of Nigeria or of other countries in which ETI operates to provide support. An upgrade of the Support Rating could also result from ETI becoming a strategic investment for some of the shareholders combined with majority ownership in ETI and/or close integration of ETI's operations with those of the potential strategic shareholder(s). The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)