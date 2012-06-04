June 4 - Overview
-- U.S. department store operator Bon Ton plans to refinance its existing
senior unsecured notes through an exchange offer of second-lien senior secured
notes due 2017
-- We are assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating and a '4' recovery rating
to the new notes.
-- We are also lowering the issue-level rating on the existing senior
unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' and affirming our 'B-' corporate credit
rating on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that liquidity will remain
adequate over the near term despite weak operations and further modest
deterioration of the company's credit protection measures.
Rating Action
On June 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-'
issue-level rating to York, Pa.-based Bon Ton Stores Inc.'s second-lien
senior secured notes. We also assigned a '4' recovery rating to the notes,
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of payment
default.
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's senior
unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' and revised the recovery rating to '6'
from '5'. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible
(0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default.
In addition, we affirmed all other ratings on the company, including our 'B-'
corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.
The downgrade of the senior unsecured notes reflects the addition of new
second-lien secured notes which have a higher priority. According to the
company, outstanding senior unsecured notes will be exchanged for new
second-lien senior secured notes. Our recovery rating includes the assumption
that 75% of the existing senior unsecured noteholders tender their notes for
the exchange.
Rationale
The ratings on Bon-Ton reflect our assessment that the company's business risk
profile will continue to be "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile will
remain "highly leveraged." Its vulnerable business profile reflects its
relatively small scale in the highly competitive department store sector, its
historical difficulties in growing revenues aside from acquisitions, our
expectations of further weak performance, and productivity measures below many
of its department store peers. With 272 stores in 23 states, the company is
still much smaller than some of its principal competitors, such as J.C. Penney
Co. Inc., Kohl's Corp., and Macy's Inc. We do not foresee any material
improvement to Bon-Ton's competitive position.
We believe that the company may continue to experience operational issues over
the next few quarters as it seeks to realign its merchandise. In our view, the
weak economy, tepid consumer spending, and improved operations at some of its
department store peers will weigh on the company's performance. Operations
were negative over the past year, and remained soft during the first quarter.
Same-store sales fell 1.3% and EBITDA margins eroded to 6.5% for the 12 months
ended April 28, 2012, compared with 9.2% for the prior period in 2011. Margins
eroded because of an increase in markdowns and negative operating leverage.
Specifically, our assumptions for 2012 include:
-- Sales per square foot to decline in the low-single digits;
-- Total square feet to remain relatively flat;
-- EBITDA margins to remain in the mid-6% range because of markdowns
associated with the company's merchandise realignment and pressure from
negative operating leverage, likely to be partially offset by lower sourcing
costs in the second half of 2012;
-- Inventory growth rate in the low-single digits; and
-- No material change in accounts payable days of about 38 days.
We assess the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged and we
believe that credit metrics are likely to deteriorate further over the near
term because of weak operations. We estimate that leverage is likely to
increase to about 7.0x area from 6.5x as of April 28, 2012. Also, we expect
interest coverage to remain below 2x and funds from operations (FFO) to be in
the low-double digits.
Liquidity
We assess Bon-Ton's liquidity as "adequate." We believe that sources are
likely to cover uses over the near term. We expect cash sources to include
cash on hand of about $15 million and approximately $400 million of
availability under its revolving credit facility. We estimate that cash uses
are likely to be capital expenditures of $70 million and some moderate
increases in working capital. In our view, free operating cash flow (FOCF)
will be modestly negative over the next year. However, the company expects to
receive $50 million from its new credit card agreement, which should help
supplement cash flow this year.
Other key aspects and assumptions of the company's liquidity profile include:
-- Sources of liquidity will materially exceed cash uses by about 3.3x;
-- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline
15%;
-- The company does not have financial covenants, provided there is
minimum availability under its revolving credit facility of $62.5 million;
-- No meaningful maturities until 2014; and
-- Modest store ownership.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on the company's second-lien senior secured notes is
'B-' with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average
(30%-50%) recovery in the event of payment default. The issue-level rating on
the company's senior unsecured notes is 'CCC' with a recovery rating of '6',
indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of
payment default. (For the latest complete recovery analysis, see the Standard
& Poor's recovery report on Bon-Ton, to be published shortly after this report
on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that liquidity will remain adequate over
the near term, despite weak operations and further modest deterioration of the
company's credit protection measures. Although we believe that tepid economic
conditions, low consumer spending, and a more robust competitive landscape are
likely to hurt operations, interest coverage should remain below 2x and the
company is likely to have adequate availability under its revolving credit
facility to fund strategic initiatives, capital expenditures, and working
capital.
We could lower our rating if performance deterioration accelerates, with total
sales per square foot declining in the mid-single digits and margins falling
more than 150 basis points (bps) below our expectations of a mid-6% area. At
that time, interest coverage would be about 1x. In addition, we could take a
negative rating action if liquidity erodes because of an acceleration of sales
declines and tighter vendor terms. Under this scenario, sales per square foot
would decline in the mid-single digits and account payable days would decline
by about 20 to 18 from our expectations of 38 days. This would result in FOCF
about $125 million below our expectations.
Although unlikely, we could raise the rating on Bon-Ton if the company can
reverse its negative sales and demonstrate slightly positive
sales-per-square-foot growth in the low-single digits on a sustained basis.
Under this scenario, improved merchandise would enable the company to improve
margins by about 150 bps, leading to leverage at about 5x.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
The Bon-Ton Stores Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--
New Ratings
The Bon-Ton Department Stores
Senior Secured
US$464 mil 10.25% 2nd lien sr secd B-
nts due 2017
Recovery Rating 4
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
The Bon-Ton Department Stores
Senior Unsecured
Local Currency CCC CCC+
Recovery Rating 6 5
