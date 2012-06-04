Overview
-- The Mutual of Omaha group has a very strong competitive position,
expected operating performance and liquidity.
-- We are affirming our ratings on the group's core affiliates and
raising the rating on United World Life, which we now consider to be core to
the enterprise.
-- The stable outlook reflects that a rating change is unlikely unless
financial metrics deteriorate below our 2012 expectations.
Rating Action
On June 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+/A-1'
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on core affiliates of the
Mutual of Omaha group, as well as its 'A-' rating on Mutual of Omaha Insurance
Co.'s surplus notes. At the same time we are raising the long-term
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on United World Life
Insurance Co. to 'A+' from 'A'. We had considered United World Life to be
strategically important to the enterprise, but now consider it to be core
under our group rating methodology. The outlook on all entities is stable.
Rationale
The affirmations reflect our expectation that Mutual of Omaha's pretax
generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) insurance operating earnings
will increase to very strong historical levels in 2012, compared with $299
million in 2011. The company's operating earnings deteriorated about 20% in
2011 largely because of the company's mispricing its Medicare Supplement Plan
N business. The company began to take various remedial actions beginning in
October 2010 such as no longer writing new Plan N business (as of April 2011),
tightening its underwriting practices, and obtaining rate increases. Based on
first-quarter 2012 results, these actions appear to have been effective as
evidenced by earnings of $81.3 million compared with $12.1 million in 2011.
Specifically, Medicare Supplement earnings improved to a first-quarter 2012
gain of $21 million compared with a $33.9 million loss in 2011.
Mutual of Omaha has a very strong competitive position. The company maintains
an excellent franchise value, brand-name recognition, a broad array of product
offerings, and diverse distribution channels. The group is a top-five provider
of whole life insurance and is a top-three provider of Medicare Supplement
insurance in the U.S. Besides having a set of core products with critical mass
and good growth potential, Mutual of Omaha will continue to provide other,
more commoditized products as long as they generate a favorable return.
Mutual of Omaha's consolidated capital declined by about $200 million in 2011
as a result of reduced statutory earnings because of the Medicare Supplement
Plan N mispricing. Additional reductions resulted from a revised process for
indentifying potential life insurance claims. Our pro-forma year-end 2011
capital model for the group resulted in a slight capital redundancy at the 'A'
level. However, we believe that the group's ability to generate statutory
earnings in 2012 will be sufficient to keep capitalization redundant at the
'A' level at year end.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Mutual of Omaha's competitive
position will remain very strong, that the company's pretax GAAP insurance
operating earnings will increase to very strong historical levels, and that
capitalization will remain redundant at the 'A' level. If it becomes apparent
that earnings will be less than expectations or capitalization will become
deficient at the 'A' level, we could lower the ratings by one notch. While
unlikely, if earnings exceed $450 million and it becomes apparent that
capitalization is progressing toward redundancy at the 'AA' level, we could
raise the ratings by one notch.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
-- Analysis Of North American Life Insurance Operating Performance, May
13, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co.
Companion Life Insurance Co. (NY)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/--
United of Omaha Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/A-1
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/A-1
Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co.
Subordinated A-
Preferred Stock A-
Upgraded
To From
United World Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Stable/--