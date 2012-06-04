June 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts sporting event promoter and producer Zuffa
LLC's senior secured term loan remain unchanged following a $50 million add-on
proposed to its senior secured term loan. The issue-level rating on the term
loan is 'BB' (the same as the corporate credit rating) with a '4' recovery
rating, indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders
in the event of a payment default. The add-on would bring the total size of the
senior secured credit facility, which also includes a $50 million revolving
credit facility, to $525 million. Zuffa intends to use the proceeds from the
additional debt to repay the outstanding balance on its revolving credit
facility.
Our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Zuffa remains unchanged and reflects our
assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" and our assessment
of its financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to our criteria. Our
assessment of Zuffa's business risk profile as fair reflects the potential for
revenue and EBITDA volatility given the company's primarily event-driven
business model, its vulnerability to changing consumer preferences, and
susceptibility to variability in consumer discretionary spending
Our assessment of Zuffa's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects
management's aggressive financial policy, illustrated by the high level of
distributions in recent years, and its relatively high debt leverage. These
factors partly are offset by our belief that Zuffa's strong EBITDA margin and
healthy cash flow conversion rate are sustainable over the near to
intermediate term. (For the complete corporate credit rating analysis, see the
summary analysis on Zuffa, published Feb. 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Zuffa LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/--
Senior Secured
$525 mil term loan BB
Recovery Rating 4