Nov 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on approximately $102.2
million of revenue bonds issued through various issuing authorities issued on
behalf of Lifespace Communities, Inc. (Lifespace). A complete list of ratings is
provided at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge of unrestricted receivables and a mortgage
interest in certain property of the obligated group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BENEFIT OF DIVERSE REVENUE BASE: The obligated group's revenue and profitability
are well diversified across 10 communities located in six states with no
individual community accounting for more than 14.1% of fiscal 2011 (Dec. 31 year
end) total revenues.
STRONG COVERAGE: A light debt burden and consistent entrance fee receipts
generates strong historical coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) equal
to 3.8 times (x) in fiscal 2011 relative to Fitch's 'A' category median of 2.7x.
STABLE OCCUPANCY: Occupancy has remained consistently solid across all levels of
care with independent living units (ILUs), assisted living units (ALUs) and
skilled nursing beds (SNF) occupancy equal to 92%, 92.2% and 89.4%,
respectively, at June 30, 2012.
SUSTAINED STRONG INVESTMENT IN FACILITIES: Capital reinvestment has been strong
over the last four years resulting in well maintained facilities and a low
average age of plant of 9.6 years at June 30, 2012 relative to Fitch's 'A'
category median of 10.5 years. A portion of future capital expenditures may be
funded by additional debt.
CREDIT PROFILE
The affirmation of the 'A' rating is supported by the diversity of Lifespace's
community locations and revenue generation, light debt burden, strong debt
service coverage, solid occupancy, and strong capital spending.
With 10 communities located in six states, Fitch believes bondholders benefit
from the obligated groups' geographic diversity which reduces overall operating
risk relative to a single-site borrower. Moreover, revenue generation and
profitability are well balanced, with no individual facility accounting for more
than 14.1% of fiscal 2011 total revenue. However, with five communities located
in Florida, 56% of Lifespace's fiscal 2011 revenue was generated in Florida
resulting in high exposure to the state's troubled housing markets and risk
related to hurricanes.
Operating profitability continued to improve in fiscal 2011 primarily due to
continued expense management efforts. Operating ratio decreased to 93.1% in
fiscal 2011 from 94.6% in fiscal 2010 while net operating margin increased to
7.6% from 6.8%. Net entrance fee generation has been consistently strong
averaging $26.7 million per year since fiscal 2009. The strong entrance fee
generation is reflected in solid net operating margin adjusted of 22.5% in
fiscal 2011 and 23.5% through the six month interim period ended June 30, 2012
(the interim period).
Lifespace's debt burden is light as evidenced by adjusted debt to capitalization
of 25% and MADS equal to 6.6% of fiscal 2011 revenues relative to Fitch's 'A'
category medians of 45% and 8.7%, respectively. The low debt burden, solid
operating profitability and strong entrance fee generation provides for strong
coverage of debt service. MADS coverage by CCRC net available equaled 3.7x in
fiscal 2011 and 4.0x through the interim period.
Occupancy has remained consistently strong reflecting Lifespace's solid
management and marketing practices in addition to the competitive position of
each community in the obligated group. Occupancy has remained firm across all
levels of care with ILU, ALU and SNF occupancy equal to 92%, 92.2% and 89.4%,
respectively, at June 30, 2012. Management reviews occupancy levels at each
community on a weekly basis to ensure that occupancy remains strong.
Capital spending has been solid averaging 121.8% of depreciation expense since
fiscal 2009. A new master facility plan and capital budget is being developed,
but management expects capital spending to equal between 75% and 130% of
depreciation for the next three to five years. Capital spending is expected to
concentrate on remodeling the existing health centers to provide more private
rooms, additional alternative dining venues and physical plant investments
related to Lifespace's wellness programs.
Management expects to issue approximately $30 million of additional debt in
early fiscal 2013 and approximately $10 million in fiscal 2014 to fund its
capital needs. However, plans have not yet been approved by the board of
directors. Fitch believes Lifespace has some additional debt capacity at its
current rating level given its light debt load and the rapid amortization
structure of its outstanding debt.
Unrestricted cash and investments increased 13.7% since fiscal 2010 to $150.8
million at June 30, 2012. Liquidity metrics are consistent with Fitch's 'A'
category medians with a 13.1x cushion ratio and 130.4% cash-to-debt compared to
the respective 'A' category medians of 14.4x and 120.2%.
Fitch's credit concerns include Lifespace's high concentration of revenue
derived from Florida. The continuing impact of the recession and Florida's weak
housing markets make those communities more vulnerable to weakening demand.
Similarly, the concentration of Florida operations subjects the obligated group
to heightened hurricane risk.
The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Lifespace will
maintain solid occupancy resulting in continued operating performance and robust
coverage.
Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, Lifespace operates 12 CCRCs in seven states
of which 10 are in the obligated group. Of the 10 communities in the obligated
group, five are located in Florida with the remaining communities located in
Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Nebraska. Total operating revenues
equaled $174.3 million in fiscal 2011. The obligated group accounted for 90.7%
of consolidated revenues in fiscal 2011. Lifespace covenants to provide annual
disclosure within 150 days of the fiscal year end and quarterly disclosure
within 45 days of the quarter end. Disclosure is provided through the Municipal
Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system.
Fitch affirms the 'A' rating on the following bonds issued on behalf of
Lifespace:
--$5 million Illinois Health Facilities Authority, Beacon Hill, revenue bonds
series 1999A;
--$7.2 million, Palm Beach County Health Facilities Authority, Abbey Delray,
revenue bonds series 2001 A and B;
--$6.8 million Prairie Village, Kansas, Claridge Court, revenue refunding bonds,
series 2003 (underlying);
--$6.3 million Palm Beach County Health Facilities Authority (FL), Abbey Delray
South, revenue refunding bonds series 2003;
--$6.6 million Chartiers Valley Industrial & Commercial Development Authority
(PA), Friendship Village of South Hills, revenue refunding bonds, series 2003A;
--$4.7 million Palm Beach County Health Facilities Authority, Harbour's Edge,
revenue bonds, series 2004 A and B;
--$8.8 million Illinois Finance Authority, Beacon Hill, revenue refunding bonds
series 2005 A and B;
--$26.4 million Palm Beach County Health Facilities Authority (FL), The
Waterford, revenue bonds series 2007;
--$4.7 million Lifespace Communities, Inc. (taxable) rev bonds ser 2010T
--$25.7 million Kansas Dev Fin Auth (KS) (Lifespace Communities, Inc.) rev bonds
ser 2010S.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012.
--'Not-for-Profit Continuing Care Retirement Communities Rating Criteria', July
12, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
Not-for-Profit Continuing Care Retirement Communities Rating Criteria