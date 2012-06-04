(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We believe that France-based reinsurer SCOR SE has improved
its financial profile, even after it acquired the business of Transamerica
Reinsurance (Transamerica Re).
-- In our view, the acquisition of Transamerica Re's business will give
SCOR greater business and geographic diversification.
-- We are raising our long-term ratings on SCOR and its guaranteed
subsidiaries to 'A+' from 'A'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SCOR will conserve
its strong competitive position while maintaining strong capitalization and
earnings.
Rating Action
On June 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised to 'A+' from 'A'
its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on
France-based reinsurer SCOR SE (SCOR) and its guaranteed subsidiaries. The
outlook on all entities is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that SCOR has improved its financial profile in
recent years, even after it acquired Transamerica Re's business from AEGON
N.V. (A-/Stable/A-2) in August 2011. In addition, we believe Transamerica Re
will give SCOR greater business and geographic diversification. The ratings
reflect SCOR's "strong" business and financial profiles, as our criteria
define the terms, and its "strong" capitalization, "strong" operating
performance, and "very strong" investments.
We believe SCOR's financial profile has improved mainly because of its better
track record of capitalization and investment strategy. In 2011, SCOR
continued to meet our base-case assumption that capital adequacy would stand
in the middle to high end of the 'A' rating category, according to our
risk-based insurance capital model. This was despite the high number of
natural catastrophes which occurred that year, the acquisition of Transamerica
Re, and depressed equity markets. We expect SCOR to maintain the same level of
capital adequacy over the next two years, as measured by our capital model. We
also view SCOR's investment strategy as very strong and proactive in a time of
troubled capital markets. SCOR's credit risk is low, in our opinion, with no
exposure to Southern European sovereign bonds such as Italy, Spain, or
Portugal. SCOR's market risk remains limited on the back of strong
capitalization levels, despite higher exposure to equities than some of its
peers.
We believe SCOR's operating performance continues to be strong. Transamerica
Re made a positive pretax contribution of EUR25 million to SCOR's operating
result between the acquisition in August 2011 and the end of 2011, in line
with our base-case assumption that it would not undermine group earnings.
There have been no significant charges related to the financial and
operational integration of Transamerica Re. In our view, SCOR's operating
return on embedded value in 2011 was satisfactory at 8.4%, according to
Standard & Poor's calculations. The group also reported new business margins
of 2.9% in 2011. This was above our base-case assumption of at least 2.4%,
mostly thanks to longevity business underwritten in the U.K. Over the next two
years we the expect operating return on embedded value to range between 8% and
10% and new business margins to be between 2.5% and 3%. SCOR's life technical
margin should continue to stand close to 7.5%. Transamerica Re's profitability
has historically been below SCOR's, but we expect SCOR's pricing and
methodology alignment to enable the new business contributed by Transamerica
Re to meet group profitability targets. SCOR also acquired the business with a
40% discount on market consistent embedded value (MCEV). SCOR's net combined
property/casualty (P/C) ratio was 105% in 2011, according to our calculations,
and excluded the impact of the World Trade Center. This figure met our
base-case forecasts. Assuming a usual level of catastrophe losses, we expect a
net combined ratio of about 98% over the next two years, corresponding to a
non-life return on revenue of about 6% for the same period.
We believe the acquisition of Transamerica Re gives SCOR greater geographic
and business diversification. It significantly strengthens SCOR's competitive
position in the U.S., where the group was previously underweight relative to
peers. SCOR is now the third-largest life reinsurer in the U.S., based on in
force volumes, with an estimated market share of 16%. We believe SCOR's life
segment, which represents 54% of its portfolio after the acquisition of
Transamerica Re, is not significantly correlated to the P/C business, and
therefore provides greater stability to the group's business profile and
earnings.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SCOR will maintain the
strength of its business and financial profile. Based on current information,
we see no upside potential in the next two years.
We could lower the ratings if:
-- U.S. life earnings developed negatively after the acquisition of
Transamerica Re and impaired the group's financial profile,
-- SCOR's capital adequacy fell significantly below the rating level,
-- SCOR's financial leverage rose above 25% or fixed charge coverage fell
below 5x. In our view, this could happen if SCOR failed to successfully manage
the future financing of the so-called "XXX" reserves in the U.S., although
this is not our base-case scenario at present, or
-- If SCOR's increased risk appetite, that its strategic plan outlines,
resulted in higher volatility than we currently expect rather than stronger
earnings.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
SCOR SE
Subordinated A- BBB+
Junior Subordinated A- BBB+
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
SCOR SE
Counterparty Credit Rating
Foreign Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Positive/--
SCOR SE
Sweden Reinsurance Co. Ltd.
Scor International Reinsurance Ireland Ltd.
SCOR U.K. Co. Ltd.
SCOR Switzerland AG
SCOR Reinsurance Co. (Asia) Ltd.
SCOR Reinsurance Co.
SCOR Reinsurance Asia-Pacific
SCOR Perestrakhovaniye
SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd.
SCOR Global P&C SE
SCOR Global P&C Ireland Ltd.
SCOR Global Life SE
SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Ireland Ltd.
SCOR GLOBAL LIFE AMERICAS REINSURANCE COMPANY
SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co.
SCOR Africa Ltd.
Prevoyance Re
General Security National Insurance Co.
General Security Indemnity Co. of Arizona
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Positive/--
SCOR Global P&C Ireland Ltd.
SCOR Switzerland AG
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Positive/--
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
SCOR SE
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/A-1 A/Positive/A-1
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)