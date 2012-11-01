Nov 1 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 106 EMEA Utility and Transport Companies' RatingsNov 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 106 EMEA Utility and Transport companies' ratings. A full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. The linked worksheet "Rating Actions" provides: - A full list of ratings affirmed - A hyperlink to each issuer's rating summary page at www.fitchratings.com - Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information Additional information is available at www.fitchrating.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology