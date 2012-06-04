CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as banks gain; data supports
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, helped by gains for banks after employment and industrial data pointed to solid domestic economic growth.
June 4 Lifecare Holdings Inc: * Moodys downgrades lifecares cfr to caa3; outlook negative * Moodys downgrades lifecares cfr to caa3 from caa1
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, June 9 Hapag-Lloyd's merger with Arab Shipping Company, which is owned by six Gulf states, is proceeding as planned, despite the row between Qatar and its neighbours, a source at the German shipping group told Reuters on Friday.