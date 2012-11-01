Nov 1 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings on Moulton Niguel Water
District, CA's (the district) debt obligations:
--$85.3 million revenue certificates of participation (COPs) at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The COPs are paid from purchase payments made by the district under the
installment purchase agreement. Payments are secured first by property tax
revenues and secondly from net revenues of the district's water, recycled water,
and sewer systems. Revenues include amounts transferred from the rate
stabilization fund, federal subsidies on the 2009 COPs (Build America Bonds),
interest, rental income, and connection fees.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Solid debt service coverage levels and well
above-average liquidity reflect sound financial planning and policies. However,
financial results may be pressured in future years from planned capital outlays.
AFFLUENT SERVICE AREA: The district's role as the water and wastewater service
provider to an affluent service area provides a high degree of revenue
flexibility.
LOW RATES: Property taxes contribute a significant portion of revenues resulting
in lower utility rates than surrounding areas.
MANAGEABLE DEBT: The district's debt profile is moderate but should improve over
the near term as no additional borrowing is planned.
EXPOSURE TO IMPORTED WATER: The district relies upon costly imported water from
the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California for 100% of supply.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
NARROWED MARGINS: While current financial results are very strong and Fitch
expects a continuation of such results, weakened debt service coverage and
liquidity levels to policy minimums could place pressure on the rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE TEMPERED BY OUTYEAR PROJECTIONS
The district's financial performance has been very strong, with historical debt
service coverage ranging from 2.0x to 4.7x from fiscal years 2005 to unaudited
2012. Coverage remained strong at 2.5x and 2.9x in fiscals 2011 and 2012
(unaudited), respectively, as the 2009 debt rolled on and maximum annual debt
service was reached. Similarly, liquidity measures have been very strong, with
well over two years of cash on hand since fiscal 2005. At the end of fiscal 2012
(unaudited), unrestricted cash and investments totaled more than $130 million,
equal to an impressive 893 days cash on hand.
Fitch expects continued favorable results given the district's conservative
planning and budgeting, as well as its comprehensive reserve policy that sets
minimum targets for three general reserves and three capital reserves. However,
the district is forecasting coverage levels to dip below the policy target of
1.75x and a drawdown in liquidity over the next couple of years based on limited
rate increases and significant pay-as-you-go capital funding. The district has
typically well outperformed projections, but negative rating pressure could
develop if actual results approximate projections.
LOW RATES DESPITE COSTLY IMPORTED WATER
The district is a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District of Orange
County (MWDOC) from which it receives 100% of its potable water supply. MWDOC,
in turn, imports water that it buys primarily from the Metropolitan Water
District of Southern California (MWD; revenue bonds rated 'AA+' by Fitch). MWD's
significant water supply challenges and cost pressures on imported water are
expected to continue and to impact the cost of operations of underlying
retailers to some degree.
Nevertheless, the district's rates are among the lowest in the area, benefiting
from the receipt of property tax revenues, which account for about one-third of
total district revenues. Even with three years of annual rate increases of 16.2%
through fiscal year 2011, the current average monthly water bill using 1,600
cubic-feet of water is $36, significantly less than the water portion of bills
for other entities, which also are highly dependent on imported water from MWD;
wastewater charges are also low.
FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE
District debt levels currently are moderate, but given the district's lack of
planned borrowing, debt is expected to decline over the next five year period to
under $900 per customer. The district's capital needs focus on repair and
replacement and the 10 year capital improvement program (CIP) totals $241
million, about $141 million of which covers the five year period through fiscal
2018.
The district expects to finance the CIP predominantly with cash and unspent 2009
bond proceeds (about $20 million). Approximately one-half of the cost over the
next five years is regional in nature, including a $26 million joint project
with Irvine Ranch Water District (revenue COPs rated 'AAA' by Fitch) to convey
untreated, less costly water from MWD to treat locally and thus increase water
supply reliability.
AFFLUENT SERVICE AREA
The district provides water, wastewater, and recycled water services to
approximately 167,000 residents in southern Orange County. The district
encompasses 36.5 square miles and includes the cities of Aliso Viejo, Laguna
Niguel, significant portions of Laguna Hills and Mission Viejo, and small
portions of Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano. Wealth levels in the area are
very high, with median household income approximately 1.6x the state and 1.9x
the national average. The Orange County unemployment rate, at 7.9% as of July
2012, was below that of the state and slightly below the national level.
Assessed value (land only) declined just 7.8% through fiscal 2011 before
increasing slightly in fiscal 2012.