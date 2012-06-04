June 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BB-'
issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Toronto-based Norbord Inc.'s
proposed US$165 million senior secured notes. A '3' recovery rating
reflects our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in our simulated
default scenario.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating and
'5' recovery rating to Norbord's proposed US$75 senior unsecured notes. A '5'
recovery rating indicates our expectation of a modest (10%-30%) recovery in
our simulated default scenario.
The proposed senior secured notes would rank equally with Norbord's 2017
secured notes and revolving credit facility, and the proposed senior unsecured
notes would be structurally subordinated to all secured debt.
We understand that proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to repay
US$240 million of senior secured notes maturing in July 2012 and will not
affect the company's credit metrics. Norbord's leverage is 10x at present;
however, we expect modest improvements in EBITDA to reduce leverage to about
7x by year-end 2012. The company's liquidity remains adequate.
The ratings on Norbord reflect what we view as the company's weak business
risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile.
"We believe that Norbord's business risk profile reflects its low-cost
operations and market position as the second-largest North American oriented
strandboard producer," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jatinder Mall.
"These strengths are partially offset, in our opinion, by Norbord's exposure
to housing construction markets, its highly leveraged capital structure, and
weak profitability," Mr. Mall added.
The negative outlook on Norbord reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that
the company's credit metrics will remain weak in the near term given a
prolonged recovery of the U.S. housing construction market.
Norbord is the second-largest oriented strandboard producer in the world, with
annual capacity of more than 5 billion square feet. The company also produces
particleboard and medium density fiberboard. Its operating facilities are
located primarily in North America and about one-quarter of its capacity is in
Europe.
RATINGS LIST
Norbord Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Negative/--
Ratings Assigned
US$165 million sr secured notes BB-
Recovery rating 3
US$75 million sr unsecured notes B+
Recovery rating 5
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.