Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
June 4 Itau Unibanco Holding SA : * Moodys disclosures on credit rating of Itau UnibanCo Holding s.a.s
affiliates * Rpt-moodys disclosures on credit rating of itau unibanco holding s.a.s
affiliates
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
HONG KONG, June 9 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce company, plans to enter the Thai market later this year in a move to expand its overseas business beyond Indonesia, its founder and chief executive said on Friday.