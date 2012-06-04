(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the
class A-1A note from Longport Funding Ltd. and removed it from CreditWatch with
negative implications (see list). Longport Funding Ltd. is a structured finance
mezzanine collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction that closed in 2003.
We placed the rating on class A-1A on CreditWatch negative on March 19, 2012,
in connection with our update to the criteria and assumptions we use to rate
CDO transactions backed by SF securities (see "Global CDOs of Pooled
Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21,
2012). The downgrade reflects the updated criteria and assumptions, as well as
the credit deterioration of the portfolio. We note that interest proceeds
collected have been insufficient to make the interest payments due to the
nondeferrable notes, therefore, principal cash was used to make interest
payments.
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings
assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available
to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary.
RATING ACTIONS
Longport Funding Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-1A CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Neg
OTHER OUTSTANDING RATINGS
Longport Funding Ltd.
Class Rating
A-1B D (sf)
A-2-P D (sf)
A-3 D (sf)
B D (sf)
C D (sf)
D-1 D (sf)
D-2 D (sf)
Part. note D (sf)
