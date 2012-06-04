BRIEF-Bcbg reaches agreement on comprehensive restructuring
* BCBG Max Azria Group - co, affiliates reached agreement on restructuring which contemplates sale of substantially all assets of co through chapter 11 plan
June 4 Fondo Garantias de Buenos Aires (Fogaba): * Moodys affirms fogabas b3/a3.ar ifs ratings
* A.M. Castle & Co. Announces overwhelming creditor support for prepackaged financial restructuring; sets deadlines relating to same