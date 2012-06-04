US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as UK election impact limited
June 9 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as the surprise result of the British general election had a limited impact on investor sentiment.
June 4 City of Zagreb, Croatia: * Moodys changes the outlook of city of zagreb to negative from stable
June 9 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as the surprise result of the British general election had a limited impact on investor sentiment.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: